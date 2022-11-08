ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston City Council addresses pharmaceutical inequities, provides final approval for designation of City landmarks

Boston City Council addressed Walgreens shutting down three locations in primarily minority communities and its impact of pharmaceutical inequity Wednesday during their weekly meeting. Councilors Tania Fernandes Anderson and Brian Worrell discussed Walgreens’ decision to close three of its outlets in Mattapan, Roxbury and Hyde Park. The pair sought for...
BOSTON, MA
Terriers’ cohesive play earns them 7-2 win over UMass Amherst

The Boston University men’s hockey team (5-3-0, 3-2-0 Hockey East) faced the UMass Amherst Minutemen (5-4-1, 1-4-0 HE) tonight at the Mullins Center to resume conference play. BU put on an impressive offensive show in the 7-2 victory and will look for the sweep tomorrow at Agganis Arena. “We’ve...
BOSTON, MA
Women’s hockey splits weekend with UVM

The Boston University women’s hockey team (4-8-0, 3-7-0 Hockey East) headed to Burlington this weekend for an away-series against the University of Vermont Catamounts (8-5-1, 6-3-1 HE). In Friday’s matinee matchup, the Catamounts hung on for a 2-1 victory over the Terriers despite a last chance effort to even...
BURLINGTON, VT
Terriers to face Minutemen in Home-and-Home Series

Following a bye week, the No. 14 Boston University men’s hockey team (4-3-0, 2-2-0 Hockey East) returns to action with a home-and-home series with the No. 11 University of Massachusetts Amherst Minutemen (5-3-1, 1-3-0 HE) this weekend. UMass will host BU on Friday night at the Mullins Center before heading back to Agganis Arena on Saturday.
AMHERST, MA

