Jon Lee, a 41-year-old software engineer from San Francisco, has won the Eighth Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition in Fort Worth.Michael Slavin, 71, a retired New York neuro-ophthalmologist, won second place; and Xavier Aymonod, 46, a public transportation marketing director from France, took home third.The winners were announced at Bass Hall on Tuesday, October 18, at the conclusion of the seven-day competition that saw pianists compete through three rounds. Six finalists performed a movement of a major piano concerto with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, under former FWSO music director Miguel Harth-Bedoya.The Cliburn Amateur, launched in 1999, is the world's...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO