ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap Fort Worth

American software engineer wins 2022 Cliburn Amateur Piano Competition in Fort Worth

Jon Lee, a 41-year-old software engineer from San Francisco, has won the Eighth Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition in Fort Worth.Michael Slavin, 71, a retired New York neuro-ophthalmologist, won second place; and Xavier Aymonod, 46, a public transportation marketing director from France, took home third.The winners were announced at Bass Hall on Tuesday, October 18, at the conclusion of the seven-day competition that saw pianists compete through three rounds. Six finalists performed a movement of a major piano concerto with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, under former FWSO music director Miguel Harth-Bedoya.The Cliburn Amateur, launched in 1999, is the world's...
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

CultureMap Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://fortworth.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy