Florence Pugh offers to pay for call with Zach Braff
Florence Pugh joked she was going to bid for a Zoom call with Zach Braff. The 26-year-old actress was quick to comment on her former boyfriend's Instagram post promoting an eBay sale to raise money for wounded veterans, but the 47-year-old actor reassured her he'd happily speak to her for free.
Viola Davis: My skin colour put limitations on my career
Viola Davis' career was "limited" by her skin colour in the early days. The 57-year-old actress started out in the industry in the late 1990s and explained that there is a "deficit" of stories about black women and often found herself playing supporting characters because Hollywood has failed to "dig deep" into her culture.
Prop comedian Gallagher dead at 76 after organ failure
Prop comedian Gallagher, who famously smashed watermelons on stage, has died at age 76. The funnyman died as a result of organ failure, his agent Roger Paul told the Daily News. The comic born born Leo Gallagher Jr. “succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in...
Ash Ketchum is finally the very best: Pokémon trainer becomes world champion after 25-year journey
Ash Ketchum, the main character of the iconic franchise, became the top Pokémon trainer in the world in the latest episode released in Japan Nov. 11.
Swedish cyclist pedals to Egypt to raise climate awareness
She has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change
