Yakima Herald Republic

Florence Pugh offers to pay for call with Zach Braff

Florence Pugh joked she was going to bid for a Zoom call with Zach Braff. The 26-year-old actress was quick to comment on her former boyfriend's Instagram post promoting an eBay sale to raise money for wounded veterans, but the 47-year-old actor reassured her he'd happily speak to her for free.
Yakima Herald Republic

Viola Davis: My skin colour put limitations on my career

Viola Davis' career was "limited" by her skin colour in the early days. The 57-year-old actress started out in the industry in the late 1990s and explained that there is a "deficit" of stories about black women and often found herself playing supporting characters because Hollywood has failed to "dig deep" into her culture.
Yakima Herald Republic

Prop comedian Gallagher dead at 76 after organ failure

Prop comedian Gallagher, who famously smashed watermelons on stage, has died at age 76. The funnyman died as a result of organ failure, his agent Roger Paul told the Daily News. The comic born born Leo Gallagher Jr. “succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in...
