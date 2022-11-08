ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Boaters on Fort Myers Beach asked to leave ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach residents are still trying to pick up the pieces from Hurricane Ian, while others are trying to find a safe place to live ahead of the next storm.

“One moment you know the map of this whole area and then in four hours, the map changed,” Dion Serrano said.

He said he rode out Hurricane Ian on his boat.

“Trying to fight and surviving, trying to do the best I can,” he said.

Dion said he is grateful to be alive, but now he does not have a permanent, safe place to anchor his home.

“I’m now here anchoring on this side of the bridge, I was before in the mooring field boat number 43,” he said.

There was a notice sent to boat owners staying at the Fort Myers Beach Mooring Field. It is asking them to leave immediately, so crews can make repairs.

But some boat owners said they have nowhere safe to anchor their boats ahead of the next storm.

“Just north of Matanzas Pass, free anchored right now, understanding there is a storm coming… frantically fearing for their life,” USCG Master Captain Melody King said.

King helped some boaters relocate. But she said there are others who also need warnings ahead of this storm.

“Right now community safety is at stake so we’ve got to take this storm seriously,” King said.

We reached out to Fort Myers Beach Town Harbormaster, but as of Monday at 11 p.m., we have not heard back yet on whether they plan to reopen the mooring field ahead of the incoming storm.

NBC2 Fort Myers

