Yakima Herald Republic
Chris Evans 'is in love and has never been happier'
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are "very in love". The 41-year-old actor and the 25-year-old actress have been quietly dating for more than a year, and Chris has "never been happier". A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They are very in love and their relationship is serious. Chris has never been...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yves Saint Laurent object to Robbie Williams' beauty trademark application
Robbie Williams's plans for a skincare line have faced opposition from Yves Saint Laurent. The 'Angels' singer made a trademark application over the summer for a beauty brand called Hopeium - which would include cleansers, serums, moisturisers, and perfumes - but the fashion house have formally raised an objection with the Intellectual Property Office, arguing the 48-year-old pop star's proposed moniker is too similar to their own fragrance, Black Opium Eau de Parfum.
Yakima Herald Republic
Kris Jenner sends heartfelt birthday message to Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner has wished her "amazing partner" Corey Gamble a happy birthday. The 67-year-old star has taken to Instagram to post a heartfelt birthday message to Corey, who turned 42 on Thursday (10.11.22). Alongside a series of photos, Kris wrote: "Happy birthday my love @coreygamble. You are the most amazing...
Yakima Herald Republic
Nick Cannon welcomes eleventh child
Nick Cannon has become a dad for the eleventh time just days after it was announced that he is expecting his 12th child. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima Herald Republic
A ‘Christmas Story’ Story: Did You Know the Movie Already Has Its Own Cinematic Universe?
Some Christmas stories are timeless classics. Ebenezer Scrooge learns the meaning of the holiday by way of ghastly visitors. The Grinch goes from Christmas thief to hero of Whoville. Buddy the Elf spreads Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear. And Ralphie Parker yearns for an official Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle.
Yakima Herald Republic
Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘I Hate Christmas,’ Its First Italian Xmas Series
How do you say “Bah, humbug” in Italian? I Hate Christmas, Netflix’s first Italian Christmas series, stars Pilar Fogliati (Cuori) as Gianna, a woman who doesn’t buy into Christmastime sentimentality and is content to stay single during the holidays. “I shall not bend,” she says in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Prop comedian Gallagher dead at 76 after organ failure
Prop comedian Gallagher, who famously smashed watermelons on stage, has died at age 76. The funnyman died as a result of organ failure, his agent Roger Paul told the Daily News. The comic born born Leo Gallagher Jr. “succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in...
Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31
“Dancing with the Stars” is back for 31st season — with a twist. The long-running series moved to Disney+ from ABC for Season 31. Here’s everything to know about the current installment and what you can expect. Is “Dancing with the Stars” returning for Season 31? Yes, and also Season 32. The show was renewed for a 31st and 32nd season on April 8, so you won’t have to wonder about its status once Season 31 wraps up. Where is “Dancing with the Stars” airing? After 16 years and 30 seasons on ABC, “Dancing” moved exclusively to Disney+ starting with Season 31. The news...
18 Of The Best, Most Viral Tweets Of The Weekend
"Every day around midnight, I'm shocked to find out it's only 6 p.m."
