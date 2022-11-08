ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chris Evans 'is in love and has never been happier'

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are "very in love". The 41-year-old actor and the 25-year-old actress have been quietly dating for more than a year, and Chris has "never been happier". A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They are very in love and their relationship is serious. Chris has never been...
Viola Davis: My skin colour put limitations on my career

Viola Davis' career was "limited" by her skin colour in the early days. The 57-year-old actress started out in the industry in the late 1990s and explained that there is a "deficit" of stories about black women and often found herself playing supporting characters because Hollywood has failed to "dig deep" into her culture.

