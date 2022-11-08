Read full article on original website
Sylvester Stallone: I couldn't stand being in the same galaxy as Arnold Schwarzenegger
Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger "truly loathed" each other for a while. The 76-year-old actor starred in the 1992 comedy movie 'Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot' alongside Estelle Getty but admitted he was tricked into signing up for the flop because he'd heard his rival wanted the project. He...
Sylvester Stallone has learned to prioritise his family over his career
Sylvester Stallone has learned to prioritise his family over his career. The 76-year-old actor - who has daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26, with wife Jennifer Flavin but was previously been married to Brigitte Nielsen and has late son Sage and Seargeoh with ex-wife Sasha Czack - explained that in the "last few years", he has stopped trying to "obsess" over who is being cast in blockbusters because family is what "really matters."
Jason Momoa 'doesn't like wearing clothes'
Jason Momoa "doesn't like wearing clothes anymore". The 'Slumberland' actor explained he has taken to wearing a traditional malo - a thong-like garment - while preparing for his upcoming role in Apple TV+ series 'Chief of War', which is set in 18th century Hawaii, and he finds the skimpy item comfortable, he now dons them all the time.
Jennifer Aniston 'at peace' about IVF journey
Jennifer Aniston is "at peace" about her IVF journey. The 53-year-old actress recently revealed that she secretly underwent unsuccessful IVF treatment in the past but friends have insisted that Jennifer is "really happy right now" despite her struggles. One source told PEOPLE: "She's always been happy, though. Her dogs are...
Viola Davis: My skin colour put limitations on my career
Viola Davis' career was "limited" by her skin colour in the early days. The 57-year-old actress started out in the industry in the late 1990s and explained that there is a "deficit" of stories about black women and often found herself playing supporting characters because Hollywood has failed to "dig deep" into her culture.
A ‘Christmas Story’ Story: Did You Know the Movie Already Has Its Own Cinematic Universe?
Some Christmas stories are timeless classics. Ebenezer Scrooge learns the meaning of the holiday by way of ghastly visitors. The Grinch goes from Christmas thief to hero of Whoville. Buddy the Elf spreads Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear. And Ralphie Parker yearns for an official Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle.
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image
If the new Belvedere Vodka commercial, starring Daniel Craig and directed by Taika Waititi, were a scene out of Craig’s latest film, it would be the best scene in the movie, or at least the one that everyone’s talking about. Then again, no one would mistake it for a movie scene. The commercial has a postmodern strike-a-pose viral aesthetic — it‘s two minutes of bliss frozen in time. As Craig saunters and dances through a swank hotel in Paris, it becomes the rare commercial in which a movie star isn’t being used to sell a product so much as he’s...
Florence Pugh offers to pay for call with Zach Braff
Florence Pugh joked she was going to bid for a Zoom call with Zach Braff. The 26-year-old actress was quick to comment on her former boyfriend's Instagram post promoting an eBay sale to raise money for wounded veterans, but the 47-year-old actor reassured her he'd happily speak to her for free.
Prop comedian Gallagher dead at 76 after organ failure
Prop comedian Gallagher, who famously smashed watermelons on stage, has died at age 76. The funnyman died as a result of organ failure, his agent Roger Paul told the Daily News. The comic born born Leo Gallagher Jr. “succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in...
Nick Cannon welcomes eleventh child
Nick Cannon has become a dad for the eleventh time just days after it was announced that he is expecting his 12th child. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘I Hate Christmas,’ Its First Italian Xmas Series
How do you say “Bah, humbug” in Italian? I Hate Christmas, Netflix’s first Italian Christmas series, stars Pilar Fogliati (Cuori) as Gianna, a woman who doesn’t buy into Christmastime sentimentality and is content to stay single during the holidays. “I shall not bend,” she says in...
Kris Jenner sends heartfelt birthday message to Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner has wished her "amazing partner" Corey Gamble a happy birthday. The 67-year-old star has taken to Instagram to post a heartfelt birthday message to Corey, who turned 42 on Thursday (10.11.22). Alongside a series of photos, Kris wrote: "Happy birthday my love @coreygamble. You are the most amazing...
Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31
“Dancing with the Stars” is back for 31st season — with a twist. The long-running series moved to Disney+ from ABC for Season 31. Here’s everything to know about the current installment and what you can expect. Is “Dancing with the Stars” returning for Season 31? Yes, and also Season 32. The show was renewed for a 31st and 32nd season on April 8, so you won’t have to wonder about its status once Season 31 wraps up. Where is “Dancing with the Stars” airing? After 16 years and 30 seasons on ABC, “Dancing” moved exclusively to Disney+ starting with Season 31. The news...
