hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii vets who took part in state’s first-ever Honor Flight return home on Veterans Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this Veterans Day, some of our nation’s heroes returned home to Honolulu after visiting the nation’s capital and the memorials that pay tribute to their service. Dozens of people lined up at the gate and baggage claim area to honor 28 veterans — complete...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Submit your photos: To mark Veterans Day, Hawaii says ‘mahalo’ to those who served
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday marks Veterans Day, a federal holiday to celebrate and honor all veterans across the country. Ceremonies were also held in Hawaii to recognize veterans. Wreaths were laid at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific as part of an in-person Veterans Day ceremony. Do you...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As he prepares for inauguration, Green heads to Japan in bid to promote Hawaii tourism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - IGov.-elect Josh Green is headed to Japan to meet with government officials and travel industry executives in hopes of promoting Hawaii’s tourism industry. “Japan is an important international partner with deep ties to the islands and we look forward to strengthening our connection,” Green said.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Nov. 11, 2022)
hawaiinewsnow.com
VA opens first telehealth station in Hawaii to connect veterans in remote areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are more than 55,000 registered veterans living in Hawaii but not all of them live near a VA clinic. This can make getting access to healthcare challenging but a new program by the Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System is designed to bring healthcare services directly to vets.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First-of-its-kind art exhibit in Hawaii merges local artists with ocean researchers
The West Maui wildfire has grown to 2,100 acres and it's still only 40% contained. ‘I had a purpose’: UH student shares remarkable career of service to her country. “Veterans Day means to me honoring and supporting all the people who are serving or have served our country,” she said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lawsuit over Navy’s contaminated water grows as more families come forward with health problems
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More families are speaking out how they’ve fallen through the cracks after the Navy’s Red Hill fuel leaks sickened thousands of people last year. The lawsuit started with four plaintiffs, but now more than 100 have joined in. Pearl Harbor resident Kat McClanahan, who’s married...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I just cried holding her’: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s National Adoption month and more than 100,000 children in the US are waiting to be adopted. Chris and Manny Orupabo’s adoption journey began in 2017. ”I found out that I was unable to have babies naturally. We’ve fostered, we’ve tried IVF and we’ve hanai’d,”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Episode 137: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been an emotional journey for Chris and Manny Orupabo. The couple adopted a baby girl from Texas in September. They sought help from the only adoption agency based in Hawaii, “A Family Tree.”. More than 100,000 children in the US are waiting to be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Nurses’ Association to picket at Straub Medical Center, highlighting various concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Nurses’ Association plans to picket at Straub Medical Center to highlight various concerns amid their fight for a better contract. Nurses at Straub Medical Center said Friday they’ve rejected a final contract offer — with 96% voting “no” — because they say it fails to address patient safety concerns.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Iolani looks to defend their HHSAA State title as they look towards Waipahu or Kapa’a
hawaiinewsnow.com
Veterans Day also highlights efforts needed for struggling servicemembers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Veterans Day also serves as a reminder that many who served are struggling and living on the streets. There about 6,000 homeless people statewide and of that, a large portion served our country in the armed forces. The Institute for Human Services has made an extensive effort...
LIST: Best places to raise a family in Hawaii 2022
Niche came out with a new study on the best places to raise a family in Hawaii based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and more.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A look at what Josh Green has planned when he becomes governor
On Election Day, this new tool helped speed up Hawaii’s delivery of voting results. The state Elections Office launched the Remote Rally system for the first time Tuesday and said it worked. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Here's some tips to stay safe from cyber criminals this holiday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former TV anchor defeats incumbent in state Senate race
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former TV news anchor Brenton Awa pulled off a come-from-behind win in the race for the state Senate seat that represents Kunia, the North Shore and parts of Windward Oahu. The race came down to the last batch of 10,000 ballots for Oahu. Those results were released...
WorkHawaii to host their largest hiring event
This hiring event is the last one of the year, and the City is saying that it may even be the largest.
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Election Day, this new tool helped speed up Hawaii’s delivery of voting results
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New technology used on Election Day helped deliver voting results from more remote areas within minutes. The state Elections Office launched the Remote Rally system for the first time Tuesday and said it worked. The technology allowed results to transmit “directly to the county center,” said Chief...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Breezy to locally windy trades continue
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations as periodic bands of enhanced moisture move into the state on the trades. Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM HST. |. Hoping for more rain over...
