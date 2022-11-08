ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu

Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Nov. 11, 2022)

Hawaii vets who took part in state’s first-ever Honor Flight return home on Veterans Day. On this Veterans Day, some of our nation’s heroes returned home to Honolulu after participating in the state’s first-ever Honor Flight. First-of-its-kind art exhibit in Hawaii merges local artists with ocean researchers.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

VA opens first telehealth station in Hawaii to connect veterans in remote areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are more than 55,000 registered veterans living in Hawaii but not all of them live near a VA clinic. This can make getting access to healthcare challenging but a new program by the Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System is designed to bring healthcare services directly to vets.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Episode 137: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been an emotional journey for Chris and Manny Orupabo. The couple adopted a baby girl from Texas in September. They sought help from the only adoption agency based in Hawaii, “A Family Tree.”. More than 100,000 children in the US are waiting to be...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Nurses’ Association to picket at Straub Medical Center, highlighting various concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Nurses’ Association plans to picket at Straub Medical Center to highlight various concerns amid their fight for a better contract. Nurses at Straub Medical Center said Friday they’ve rejected a final contract offer — with 96% voting “no” — because they say it fails to address patient safety concerns.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Veterans Day also highlights efforts needed for struggling servicemembers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Veterans Day also serves as a reminder that many who served are struggling and living on the streets. There about 6,000 homeless people statewide and of that, a large portion served our country in the armed forces. The Institute for Human Services has made an extensive effort...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look at what Josh Green has planned when he becomes governor

On Election Day, this new tool helped speed up Hawaii’s delivery of voting results. The state Elections Office launched the Remote Rally system for the first time Tuesday and said it worked. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Here's some tips to stay safe from cyber criminals this holiday...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former TV anchor defeats incumbent in state Senate race

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former TV news anchor Brenton Awa pulled off a come-from-behind win in the race for the state Senate seat that represents Kunia, the North Shore and parts of Windward Oahu. The race came down to the last batch of 10,000 ballots for Oahu. Those results were released...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Breezy to locally windy trades continue

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations as periodic bands of enhanced moisture move into the state on the trades. Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM HST. |. Hoping for more rain over...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy