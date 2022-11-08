AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:00 a.m. EST

Musk's partisan tweets call Twitter neutrality into question

Elon Musk used his Twitter megaphone to appeal to “independent-minded voters” on Monday, urging them to vote Republican in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections, stepping into the country’s political debate that tech company executives have for years worked to stay out of so their platforms wouldn’t be seen as favoring one side over the other. While Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, has expressed political views in the past, such a direct endorsement of one party over another raises worries about Twitter’s ability to remain neutral under Musk’s rule.

Twitter's pared-down staff struggles with misinformation

Twitter is struggling to respond to political misinformation and other harmful posts on the social media platform after Elon Musk fired roughly half of its workforce just days before the U.S. midterm elections, according to employees who survived the cuts and an outside voting rights group. The recent mass layoffs spared many of the people whose job it is to keep hate and misinformation off the social media platform. But in preparation for the layoffs, employees said the company also sharply reduced how many employees can look into a specific account’s digital history and behavior — a practice necessary to investigate if it’s been used maliciously.

Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads

The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices often drown out softer and more nuanced takes — after all, it’s much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to try to find common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball. While some amount of chaos is expected after a corporate takeover, Elon Musk’s murky plans for Twitter — especially around misinformation and hate speech — are raising alarms about where one of the world’s most high-profile information ecosystems is headed. All that seems certain is that for now, at least, as Elon Musk goes, so goes Twitter.

Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators

BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another. The social media platform’s new owner issued the warning Sunday after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — to ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month. Comedian Kathy Griffin had her account suspended on Sunday for switching her display name to Musk's. Actor Valerie Bertinelli did the same before switching it back to her real name. But first, she posted a series of tweets in support of Democratic candidates.

California settles with firm in Volkswagen emissions scandal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has settled a lawsuit against a German company stemming from the emissions scandal that tarred Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler. German auto supplier Bosch will pay $25 million to settle allegations by the state and California Air Resources Board under a court complaint and settlement agreement both filed Monday. Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler installed devices that made it seem like the vehicles were meeting emissions requirement. But the vehicles actually polluted at many times the legal limit. The complaint says Bosch knew or should have known that the automakers were violating environmental and consumer protection laws. The company isn't admitting liability.

Asian markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data

TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks are mixed ahead of the U.S. midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney rose early Tuesday while Hong Kong and Shanghai declined. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices fell. On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.9%. This week brings various big events, including U.S. inflation data and the election, which brings the risk of a U.S. government split between Democrats and Republicans and potentially snarled in gridlock.

Walgreens push into comprehensive care picks up momentum

Walgreens extended its push into more comprehensive health care with its VillageMD unit acquiring another urgent and primary care chain, Summit Health-CityMD, in a deal worth close to $9 billion. Walgreens and rival CVS, two retail chains with thousands of locations, have evolved in recent years with a greater focus on overall care for customers, trying to help them avoid chronic health conditions and expensive hospital stays. The deal to combine VillageMD and CityMD arrives just two months after CVS Health said it would pay about $8 billion to acquire Signify Health, a technology company that sends doctors and other care providers to people’s homes.

Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China

BEIJING (AP) — Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in central China. The company gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.” Apple said it expects lower shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models than previously anticipated. It said customers "will experience longer wait times.” Foxconn Technology Group said earlier it had imposed anti-virus measures on the factory in Zhengzhou following virus outbreaks. Foxconn said Monday it will revise down outlook for Q4 and that it is working on resuming full capacity.

Americans convicted in Japan on Ghosn's escape return home

TOKYO (AP) — A lawyer for an American father and son convicted in Japan on charges of helping Nissan's former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, escape to Lebanon says they have been returned to the U.S. Michael Taylor was sentenced last year to two years in prison, while his son Peter Taylor was sentenced to 20 months. They were charged with helping a criminal in the December 2019 exodus of Ghosn, while awaiting trial on various financial misconduct charges. Paul V. Kelly, the Taylors' lawyer, said Tuesday that Michael Taylor may be released before the scheduled Jan. 1 from a federal facility, while Peter Taylor was released and is back home in Massachusetts.

Brooklyn Nets owners start program for minority-led startups

NEW YORK (AP) — Clara Wu Tsai, co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets, launched the largest business accelerator for minority founders of early-stage startups on Monday. Named BK-XL, the accelerator will invest up to $500,000 each in 12 startups led by Black, Indigenous and other minority founders in 2023. The accelerator is another piece of her racial justice work, with her husband Joe Tsai, to improve economic mobility for minorities. Because of their ownership of the Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Center arena in Brooklyn, they have decided to focus their economic mobility donations and investments in the New York City borough as well to maximize their impact.