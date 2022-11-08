ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:00 a.m. EST

Musk's partisan tweets call Twitter neutrality into question

Elon Musk used his Twitter megaphone to appeal to “independent-minded voters” on Monday, urging them to vote Republican in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections, stepping into the country’s political debate that tech company executives have for years worked to stay out of so their platforms wouldn’t be seen as favoring one side over the other. While Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, has expressed political views in the past, such a direct endorsement of one party over another raises worries about Twitter’s ability to remain neutral under Musk’s rule.

Twitter's pared-down staff struggles with misinformation

Twitter is struggling to respond to political misinformation and other harmful posts on the social media platform after Elon Musk fired roughly half of its workforce just days before the U.S. midterm elections, according to employees who survived the cuts and an outside voting rights group. The recent mass layoffs spared many of the people whose job it is to keep hate and misinformation off the social media platform. But in preparation for the layoffs, employees said the company also sharply reduced how many employees can look into a specific account’s digital history and behavior — a practice necessary to investigate if it’s been used maliciously.

Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads

The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices often drown out softer and more nuanced takes — after all, it’s much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to try to find common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball. While some amount of chaos is expected after a corporate takeover, Elon Musk’s murky plans for Twitter — especially around misinformation and hate speech — are raising alarms about where one of the world’s most high-profile information ecosystems is headed. All that seems certain is that for now, at least, as Elon Musk goes, so goes Twitter.

Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators

BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another. The social media platform’s new owner issued the warning Sunday after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — to ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month. Comedian Kathy Griffin had her account suspended on Sunday for switching her display name to Musk's. Actor Valerie Bertinelli did the same before switching it back to her real name. But first, she posted a series of tweets in support of Democratic candidates.

California settles with firm in Volkswagen emissions scandal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has settled a lawsuit against a German company stemming from the emissions scandal that tarred Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler. German auto supplier Bosch will pay $25 million to settle allegations by the state and California Air Resources Board under a court complaint and settlement agreement both filed Monday. Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler installed devices that made it seem like the vehicles were meeting emissions requirement. But the vehicles actually polluted at many times the legal limit. The complaint says Bosch knew or should have known that the automakers were violating environmental and consumer protection laws. The company isn't admitting liability.

Asian markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data

TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks are mixed ahead of the U.S. midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney rose early Tuesday while Hong Kong and Shanghai declined. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices fell. On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.9%. This week brings various big events, including U.S. inflation data and the election, which brings the risk of a U.S. government split between Democrats and Republicans and potentially snarled in gridlock.

Walgreens push into comprehensive care picks up momentum

Walgreens extended its push into more comprehensive health care with its VillageMD unit acquiring another urgent and primary care chain, Summit Health-CityMD, in a deal worth close to $9 billion. Walgreens and rival CVS, two retail chains with thousands of locations, have evolved in recent years with a greater focus on overall care for customers, trying to help them avoid chronic health conditions and expensive hospital stays. The deal to combine VillageMD and CityMD arrives just two months after CVS Health said it would pay about $8 billion to acquire Signify Health, a technology company that sends doctors and other care providers to people’s homes.

Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China

BEIJING (AP) — Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in central China. The company gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.” Apple said it expects lower shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models than previously anticipated. It said customers "will experience longer wait times.” Foxconn Technology Group said earlier it had imposed anti-virus measures on the factory in Zhengzhou following virus outbreaks. Foxconn said Monday it will revise down outlook for Q4 and that it is working on resuming full capacity.

Americans convicted in Japan on Ghosn's escape return home

TOKYO (AP) — A lawyer for an American father and son convicted in Japan on charges of helping Nissan's former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, escape to Lebanon says they have been returned to the U.S. Michael Taylor was sentenced last year to two years in prison, while his son Peter Taylor was sentenced to 20 months. They were charged with helping a criminal in the December 2019 exodus of Ghosn, while awaiting trial on various financial misconduct charges. Paul V. Kelly, the Taylors' lawyer, said Tuesday that Michael Taylor may be released before the scheduled Jan. 1 from a federal facility, while Peter Taylor was released and is back home in Massachusetts.

Brooklyn Nets owners start program for minority-led startups

NEW YORK (AP) — Clara Wu Tsai, co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets, launched the largest business accelerator for minority founders of early-stage startups on Monday. Named BK-XL, the accelerator will invest up to $500,000 each in 12 startups led by Black, Indigenous and other minority founders in 2023. The accelerator is another piece of her racial justice work, with her husband Joe Tsai, to improve economic mobility for minorities. Because of their ownership of the Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Center arena in Brooklyn, they have decided to focus their economic mobility donations and investments in the New York City borough as well to maximize their impact.

Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:10 a.m. EST

Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats will keep control of the Senate, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House is still uncertain as the GOP struggles to pull together a slim majority there. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory Saturday in Nevada gives Democrats the 50 seats they need to keep the Senate. Her win reflects the surprising strength of Democrats across the U.S....
Leader Telegram

Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China's assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping. Biden will hold separate meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders will then sit down...
Leader Telegram

8 things to watch for as global leaders meet in Bali

Summits of Group of 20 nations invariably happen with at least one crisis burning, which shapes the discussions both in the meeting room and the one-on-one huddles in the hallways. Leaders tend to gather around kindred spirits. Occasionally they gang up on one particular leader — think Russia’s president in 2014 (after the annexation of Crimea) or the Saudi Crown Prince in 2018 (after the murder of critic Jamal Khashoggi). ...
TheDailyBeast

Twitter Suddenly Lays Off Thousands of Contract Workers Without Notice

Twitter reportedly laid off the majority of its contract employees on Sunday, offering no advance notice for some 4,400 staff. The cull affected workers on the site’s content moderation and core infrastructure departments—and, according to one manager who spoke with Platformer, the platform’s “child safety workflows.” According to sources who spoke with the outlet, employees only realized they had been shortchanged when they were unable to login to their emails or company Slack channels. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk tweeted on Nov. 4. “Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.” Musk reportedly shared with staff that filing for bankruptcy is not out of the question, as advertisers flee the site over political and corporate impersonation scandals.Update: company sources tell me that yesterday Twitter eliminated ~4,400 of its ~5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services that keep the site up and running. People inside are stunned.— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 13, 2022 Read it at CNBC
Leader Telegram

Saudi Arabia drops al-Mowallad from WCup over doping test

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has dropped Fahd al-Mowallad from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar “as a precaution” due to the winger’s failed doping test in February. Al-Mowallad had been included in Renard’s squad for the tournament despite testing positive for furosemide, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned drug list due to concerns it can mask other drugs. But...
Leader Telegram

Biden enters fractious G-20 buoyed by US election surprise

President Joe Biden is headed to one of the most momentous Group of 20 summits in years, poised for a landmark meeting with his Chinese counterpart and buoyed by a better-than-expected performance in U.S. midterm elections. In Bali, Biden will try to seize on the momentum to galvanize global efforts to stabilize the economy, firm up pressure on Russia and reduce tensions with China, with the aim of boosting his authority on the world stage. ...
Leader Telegram

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping...
Leader Telegram

G-20 statement in doubt as US, Russia fail to agree on language

Russia and the U.S. failed to agree on language for a joint statement following a multilateral summit in Cambodia, making it unlikely the Group of 20 nations will reach a consensus in Indonesia either this week. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov put the blame on the U.S. and its allies for the lack of communique at the 18-nation East Asian Summit, saying on Sunday they “insisted on absolutely unacceptable language regarding the situation in Ukraine.” Russia refuses to describe its invasion of Ukraine as a...
Leader Telegram

China says it’s refining COVID-19 rules, not relaxing controls

China’s top health officials said a sweeping overhaul to its COVID Zero playbook was a refinement of rules and not a relaxation of controls, dismissing interpretations that the changes were a step toward living with the virus. Officials brandished data that showed cutting centralized quarantine for travelers and close contacts to five days would still catch the vast majority of COVID-19 infections, but said a strict attitude toward stamping out infections remains China’s guiding principle. ...
Leader Telegram

Biden to tell Xi to help rein in N. Korea or face more drills in region

President Joe Biden will warn Chinese leader Xi Jinping of an expanded U.S. military presence in the region if Beijing doesn’t help rein in North Korean military provocations, according to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One Saturday morning shortly before Biden arrived in Cambodia, Sullivan said North Korea is a threat to the U.S., Japan, South Korea and to “peace and stability across the entire region.” ...
Leader Telegram

Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian leader Hun Sen called for unity Sunday, telling a gathering including Russia, China and the United States that current global tensions have been taking a toll on everyone. The prime minister, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said at the opening of the East Asia Summit that it was in the world's common interest to cooperate to solve differences peacefully. ...
Leader Telegram

Brazil will be climate leader, says ex-minister Marina Silva

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Marina Silva, a former environmental minister and potential candidate for the job again, on Saturday brought a message to the U.N. climate summit: Brazil is back when it comes to protecting the Amazon rainforest, the largest in the world and crucial to limiting global warming. The recent election of leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva represents a potentially huge shift in how Brazil manages the forest compared to current President Jair Bolsonaro. Da Silva was expected next week to...
Leader Telegram

Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt. What's not highlighted in the glossy gallery are the earth-warming fossil fuels that the country continues to pump out of the ground for global export. Fossil fuel...
Leader Telegram

Iranian who inspired "The Terminal" dies at Paris airport

PARIS (AP) — An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport, officials said. Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named. ...
Action News Jax

Taylor Swift wins big in Germany at the MTV EMAs

DUSSELDORF, Germany — (AP) — Taylor Swift won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins for ‘Best Artist,’ ‘Best Video,’ ‘Best Pop’ and ‘Best Longform Video.'
Leader Telegram

Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle

PERCE, Quebec (AP) — On Quebec’s Bonaventure Island, the ghosts of human habitation from years past and the birds that breed there now in extraordinary numbers tell the same story: of lives lived hard in a place of fairy-tale beauty. You see this from the tender ages on the family gravestones of islanders who scratched out a living from the late 1700s to when Bonaventure went entirely to the birds a half century ago. ...
Leader Telegram

Brazil’s loudest election deniers are kicked off social media

RIO DE JANEIRO — Even as Jair Bolsonaro begins to give up power, his staunchest supporters refuse to accept defeat in Brazil’s presidential election, crying foul on the Internet and in the streets. For nearly two weeks they’ve protested President-elect Luiz Inacio da Silva’s Oct. 30 victory, rallying around unproven claims of fraud. And the most social-media savvy are blasting conspiracies about vote rigging to millions of followers. Electoral authorities...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

