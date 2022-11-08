ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota 2022 midterm election results

By Tal Axelrod
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFw7s_0j2Yh1ys00

Minnesotans are heading to the polls for Tuesday's midterms to vote for the gubernatorial race and other statewide contests, including for attorney general, and for the state legislature.

Early voting in the state started on Sept. 23. Polls will open at 8 a.m. ET and will close at 9 p.m. ET.

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is favored to win his reelection bid against former state Sen. Scott Johnson, the Republican challenger. However, the state has become more competitive in recent cycles, and a win by Jensen, who has questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election, would likely set off alarms from Democrats.

The state's attorney general race is also anticipated to be a bellwether on the potency of GOP attacks against Democrats over crime.

First-term Attorney General Keith Ellison is running for reelection against Republican Jim Schultz, who is focusing much of his campaign around at-times violent protests in Minneapolis after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer.

Schultz has voiced support for Ellison's prosecution of the officers involved in Floyd's killing but has made hay of the attorney general's support for a failed proposal that would have overhauled the Minneapolis Police Department by diverting some funds to other city efforts.

Republicans are also contesting the House seat held by Democrat Angie Craig, which extends from St. Paul through rural areas to its south.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

Comments / 2

Related
AOL Corp

Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Election 2022: Minnesota State Legislature Results

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The local incumbents did well in the races for the Minnesota Senate and House. In Senate District 14 DFLer Aric Putnam has defeated Republican Challenger Tama Theis 53 percent to 47 percent. In Senate District 13 Incumbent Republican Jeff Howe beat Democrat Alissa Brickman 71...
fox9.com

Minnesota Senate, Attorney General races to be decided

Voters are turning out in large numbers to decide multiple key races in Minnesota, including the Second Congressional District and Attorney General. FOX 9’s Rob Olson and Mary McGuire are onsite reporting the latest from each race.
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Statewide General Election Results

Here are the results so far of the Minnesota General Election- key candidates. DFL: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan- 1,025,917 (54%) Republican: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk- 803,446 (43%) Legal Marijuana Now: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck- 21,920 (1%) Independence Alliance: Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter- 13,386 (1%) Socialist Workers:...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota election results 2022: Congressional District 8

(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District. Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber defeated Democrat Jen Schultz securing 56.02% of the vote to Schultz's 43.88% of the vote as of 12:21 a.m. on Wednesday, with 70.42% of precincts reporting. Minnesota 2022 election results. Tap or click...
MINNESOTA STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Michels...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin Republicans' bid for supermajorities in doubt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control Wisconsin’s Legislature are just a handful of seats away from winning a veto-proof majority Tuesday, a threshold that would allow the GOP to rewrite state law at will even if Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wins reelection. Republicans need to flip five seats in the Assembly and just one in the Senate to gain a two-thirds majority in each chamber. With enough votes to override any gubernatorial veto, the GOP could again seek to reshape election administration to their advantage in a key battleground state after Evers turned back their earlier attempts to do so. They also could revise the law to clarify that Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban is indeed in effect after the U.S. Supreme Court this past summer invalidated Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision that essentially legalized abortion across the country. Democrats say the ban is so old it’s unenforceable. They would be able to write the next state budget to their liking, shifting dollars to conservative priorities like voucher schools and advancing tax cuts. They could expand the right to carry concealed weapons and impose more restrictions on unemployment benefits as well as the government’s ability to respond to COVID-19.
WISCONSIN STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race

It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
IOWA STATE
kvrr.com

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison reelected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KVRR) – Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion. Ellison led the prosecution team that got former police Officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd. Schultz is...
MINNESOTA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds reelected over Democrat Deidre DeJear

(Des Moines, AP) The Associated Press announced Incumbent Republican Governor Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building a $2 billion surplus and tax cuts. Governor Reynolds was appointed Governor in 2017 and won her first full-term election one year later. For months, Polling showed Reynolds was strongly favored over Democrat Deidre DeJear, a Des Moines small business owner.
IOWA STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
ARKANSAS STATE
houstoniamag.com

The State of Texas: Results of the Midterm Elections

Find out who won in Harris County and Texas for this year’s midterm election. November 8 marked Election Day for the 2022 midterms in Texas, and Harris County voters showed up to cast their ballots. Voter turnout appeared to be down 100,000 at the close of early voting; however, thousands of Houstonians showed up to the polls on Election Day. What's the current status of the races? Let's go through it.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox9.com

Tuesday's election: Could Minnesota see its first split statewide results since 2006?

(FOX 9) - A one-party sweep of Minnesota's statewide races has been the norm since the mid-2000s, but a split result in Tuesday's election looks not only possible, but likely. DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Secretary of State Steve Simon held leads on their respective Republican challengers, Scott Jensen and Kim Crockett, according to polling conducted in October by MinnPost/Embold Research and KSTP/SurveyUSA. But Republicans Jim Schultz and Ryan Wilson were tied with or leading the Democratic incumbents in the attorney general and auditor races.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Election: MN Attorney General

Recent polls show Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison trailing Republican challenger Jim Schultz. Hamline University analyst David Schultz (no relation) says Ellison needs significant turnout today in Minneapolis and Saint Paul:. “Even in the Twin Cities suburbs his support is weak, and so he needs a… very, very high turnout...
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Election results!
WISCONSIN STATE
myaustinminnesota.com

Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election

It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
ABC News

ABC News

903K+
Followers
191K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy