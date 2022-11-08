Minnesota 2022 midterm election results

Minnesotans are heading to the polls for Tuesday's midterms to vote for the gubernatorial race and other statewide contests, including for attorney general, and for the state legislature.

Early voting in the state started on Sept. 23. Polls will open at 8 a.m. ET and will close at 9 p.m. ET.

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is favored to win his reelection bid against former state Sen. Scott Johnson, the Republican challenger. However, the state has become more competitive in recent cycles, and a win by Jensen, who has questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election, would likely set off alarms from Democrats.

The state's attorney general race is also anticipated to be a bellwether on the potency of GOP attacks against Democrats over crime.

First-term Attorney General Keith Ellison is running for reelection against Republican Jim Schultz, who is focusing much of his campaign around at-times violent protests in Minneapolis after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer.

Schultz has voiced support for Ellison's prosecution of the officers involved in Floyd's killing but has made hay of the attorney general's support for a failed proposal that would have overhauled the Minneapolis Police Department by diverting some funds to other city efforts.

Republicans are also contesting the House seat held by Democrat Angie Craig, which extends from St. Paul through rural areas to its south.

