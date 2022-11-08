ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska 2022 midterm election results

By Tal Axelrod
 5 days ago

Nebraska voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's gubernatorial race and one of the country's most hotly contested House races.

Early voting in the state started on Oct. 11. Polls will open at 9 a.m. ET and will close at 9 p.m. ET.

State significance

Nebraska had one of the most contentious gubernatorial primaries in the country, with GOP nominee Jim Pillen fending off Donald Trump-endorsed Charles Herbster.

Pillen faced attacks from the former president casting him as an insufficiently loyal Republican while bucking up Herbster, a wealthy businessman. The race became particularly ugly after Herbster was accused of sexual misconduct by several women -- allegations he denied.

Trump put significant political capital behind pushing Herbster over the finish line, rallying with him in the days leading up to the primary, making Pillen's win a mark on Trump's endorsement record.

Pillen now faces off against Democrat Carol Blood, though he is the heavy favorite in the deep red state.

A contentious race is also brewing in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, where GOP Rep. Don Bacon is facing a stiff challenge.

The district covers parts of Omaha and its surrounding areas and is routinely among the most competitive races in the country.

Barack Obama won the district in 2008, while voters backed Mitt Romney in 2012 and Trump in 2016. President Joe Biden won the district in 2020.

State Sen. Tony Vargas, the Democratic nominee in the race, has hammered Bacon over abortion, for which Bacon favors a ban with some exceptions. Bacon, meanwhile, has contended that Vargas would vote to raise taxes.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

