ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

New Hampshire 2022 midterm election results

By Tal Axelrod
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RX7Yn_0j2YgyvR00

New Hampshire voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the state's marquee Senate race and its gubernatorial contest. Two House Democrats are also running in narrowly divided districts against Republicans closely aligned with former President Donald Trump's brand of politics.

New Hampshire does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting options for all voters.

Polls will open in some places as early as 6 a.m. E.T. and close as late as 8 p.m. E.T.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

New Hampshire is host to one of the most significant Senate races in the country, with first-term Democrat Maggie Hassan running for reelection against Republican Don Bolduc.

Hassan is a top GOP target given the dour political climate for Democrats and New Hampshire's consistently tight races.

However, Republicans have appeared uncertain over how involved to get, with the National Republican Senatorial Committee investing funds to back Bolduc, then cutting that spending, only to reinvest money. Bolduc has baselessly claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen and advocated for strict abortion restrictions, policies that could turn off the moderate New England state.

GOP Gov. Chris Sununu, meanwhile, is expected to coast to reelection despite New Hampshire's narrow partisan divides.

Sununu, who is facing only nominal opposition, routinely wins by yawning margins during his biyearly reelection bids, and this year is expected to be no different.

Meanwhile, the Granite State's two House race are pitting Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas against Bob Burns and Karoline Leavitt, respectively.

Burns and Leavitt are both closely aligned with the far-right faction of the GOP, and their candidacies are viewed as bellwethers for how appealing their brand of politics could be outside of deep red areas.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Nevada Democrats Sweep 3 Key House Seats in Close Battles

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers...
NEVADA STATE
CBS New York

Election Results 2022: Check full New York and New Jersey election results

NEW YORK - Voters across the Tri-State Area and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election many experts said was the most consequential midterms in history. New York voters faced a choice for governor. Kathy Hochul was running to be the first woman ever elected to a full term as governor in the Empire State, whereas Lee Zeldin was hoping to unseat her and become the first Republican to win the governor's office in New York since George Pataki. For complete election results: CLICK HERE to check election results in New York, including governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, Comptroller, State Supreme Court, State Senate, Assembly and various ballot measures.  CLICK HERE to check election results in New Jersey, including U.S. House, State Senate, and State House. CLICK HERE for complete election day coverage across the Tri-State Area. CLICK HERE for more coverage of local and national politics.
NEW JERSEY STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa house and senate election results

In Iowa's second congressional district, Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve a second term in Washington, D.C. Local vet on what to do if you find lumps on your pet. Updated: 2 hours ago. Dr. Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about vaccines for cats and what...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa General Election results 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — Find election results below or check with your county auditor’s website for local results. If you don't see results above, click here. If you don't see results above, click here.
IOWA STATE
wskg.org

2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following

U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
ITHACA, NY
The Associated Press

Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans are seeking to hold their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and maintain their lock on statewide offices as voting concludes Tuesday, even as Democrats compete heavily for governor and U.S. senator at the top of the ballot. Republicans won the majority in the Senate when several Democrats switched parties after the 2002 elections and won the majority in the House in 2004. Heading into Tuesday’s election, Republicans have a 103-76 majority in the House after Democrat Henry “Wayne” Howard of Augusta died in October. In the Senate, Republicans hold a 34-22 majority. All 180 House seats and 56 Senate seats are up for election. In the Senate, 15 Republicans and 14 Democrats are unopposed. In the House, 49 Republicans and 42 Democrats are unopposed. Republicans also hold all seven of the other statewide offices besides governor and U.S. senator that are on the ballot Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
ARKANSAS STATE
houstoniamag.com

The State of Texas: Results of the Midterm Elections

Find out who won in Harris County and Texas for this year’s midterm election. November 8 marked Election Day for the 2022 midterms in Texas, and Harris County voters showed up to cast their ballots. Voter turnout appeared to be down 100,000 at the close of early voting; however, thousands of Houstonians showed up to the polls on Election Day. What's the current status of the races? Let's go through it.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
WWL-TV

Louisiana 8 Constitutional Amendments Election Results 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Louisiana will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to consider eight constitutional amendments. While most of the amendments deal with taxes, state budgets, or elections, the most watched ballot item is...
LOUISIANA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

903K+
Followers
191K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy