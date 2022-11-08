ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona 2022 midterm election results

By Alexandra Hutzler
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23g6bE_0j2Ygx2i00

Arizonans head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in congressional, state and several down-ballot elections.

The election will determine who controls the border state, which President Joe Biden narrowly flipped in 2020.

Polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. ET.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

Ballot Initiative

State significance

Arizona's swing-state status makes it one of the battlegrounds for U.S. Senate control this cycle.

The Republican Party is trying to flip the seat held by incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly. Kelly, elected in a special election in 2020 to finish the rest of late Sen. John McCain's term, is facing Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters in the general election. Masters has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has repeated some of Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 election.

FiveThirtyEight polling averages show Kelly with an edge in the race, which hinges on border issues, inflation, extremism and abortion access.

In the state's gubernatorial race, Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are battling for the seat left by Gov. Doug Ducey. Lake, once a Democrat but now a Trump loyalist, has been one of the most outspoken election deniers this cycle -- elevating her to national stardom among some in the GOP.

In a recent interview with "This Week," Lake wouldn't explicitly commit to accepting the results of her own race. Lake also suggested that if she wins the race, early voting could become restricted in Arizona. Hobbs told "This Week" that she believes Lake will spread lies about the 2022 election if she loses the race.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.

With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

2022 Arizona governor's race: Kari Lake vs. Katie Hobbs

Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed former TV anchor, and Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state, are in a close contest to be the next governor of Arizona. CBS News is characterizing the race for Arizona governor as "lean Democrat" three hours after the polls closed at 9 p.m. ET. Lake...
ARIZONA STATE
The New York Times

Voting Machine Problems in Arizona Fuel Right-Wing Fraud Claims

Voters wait in line outside a polling location at Grace in the Desert Adventist Church in Sun City, Ariz. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Caitlin O'Hara/The New York Times) Reports of dozens of malfunctioning ballot-counting machines in Maricopa County in Arizona prompted a surge of voter fraud claims across right-wing media Tuesday in a sign that election doubts and conspiracy theories would continue to find traction on Election Day.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
9NEWS

Polis declares victory in Colorado governor's race

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis secured a second term on Tuesday after defeating a challenge from Republican Heidi Ganahl, according to results from The Associated Press and NBC News. In his victory speech, which came shortly after NBC called the race, Polis began by thanking both Ganahl and...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote

Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kptv.com

Oregon election results for key races

See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
OREGON STATE
NPR

Here are the key election results from Texas

View live election results for key contests in Texas. Follow our 2022 midterm election live blog here. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii,...
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

903K+
Followers
191K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy