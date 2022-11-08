ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey 2022 midterm election results

By Tal Axelrod
ABC News
 5 days ago

New Jersey voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in several competitive House races and state legislative contests.

In-person early voting in the state started on Oct. 29. Polls will open at 6 a.m. ET and will close at 8 p.m. ET.

House Election

State significance

At least three of New Jersey's 11 House seats are considered competitive this year given strong political headwinds against Democrats because of the economy and Joe Biden's disapproval rating.

The seats held by Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer, Andy Kim and Tom Malinowski are being notably challenged by the GOP, with Malinowski's district made significantly less friendly for him after redistricting.

Last year, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy only narrowly held onto his seat despite New Jersey's deep blue hue.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

WTNH

Election 2022: Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. “Connecticut gets it right. We had a good election, a fair election. Now we all […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County

Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ after their vote totals.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
ABC News

ABC News

