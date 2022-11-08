ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana 2022 midterm election results

By Tal Axelrod
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wkNC_0j2YgvHG00

Montana voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the state's two House races, after the creation of a new congressional district, and state legislative races.

Early voting in the state started on Oct. 11. Polls will open between 10 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET and will close at 10 p.m. ET.

House Election

Ballot Initiative

State significance

Montana does not have a notable Senate or gubernatorial contest this year, but it does boast two congressional districts for the first time in years.

The state was awarded an extra House seat after the 2020 census. The 1st Congressional District, which includes the cities of Bozeman, Butte and Missoula, could be competitive, though GOP nominee and former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is slightly favored over lawyer Monica Tranel.

Republican incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale is running in the 2nd Congressional District, which encompasses much of the western part of the state and is anticipated to be much less competitive.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana voters elect first transgender state legislator

MISSOULA, MT- Zooey Zephyr has won her election in the state of Montana representing the House District 100. She will be Montana's first trans woman to serve the legislator. Zephyr defeated her Republican challenger with 80% of the vote. As of this morning Zephyr has changed her Twitter name to...
MONTANA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Angry Idahoans React To Governor Brad Little’s Reelection

Idaho Governor Brad Little has joined several Republican governors successfully winning reelection. Despite several vocal critics of his leadership, the governor received more than sixty percent of the vote. The governor now has the task of mending fences with his primary and general election opponents for the good of the state.
IDAHO STATE
Montana Talks

In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?

As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

2022 General Election Results

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 1:30 a.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 48%, 95,460 votes...
MONTANA STATE
WyoFile

Wyoming’s general election winners and losers

Wyoming’s Republican Party strengthened its supermajority in Tuesday’s general election, picking up seats in the Legislature and retaining all five statewide elected offices as well as the state’s congressional delegation. Voters swayed especially to the right in the Legislature, where in 17 races Democrats failed to gain...
WYOMING STATE
eastidahonews.com

Mike Lindell spurs new headache for Idaho election officials: Obscure records requests

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — On Aug. 21, Idaho election offices received public records requests for an unusual set of voting data, known as a cast vote record. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, a 17-year election administrator, said he and other county officials hadn’t heard of a cast vote record — an electronic record of votes captured by ballot-counting machines — before the 2020 election.
IDAHO STATE
WEAU-TV 13

2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Election results!
WISCONSIN STATE
Alaska Beacon

In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats

Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from the Senate’s current makeup. Of […] The post In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
KUOW

A first look at WA's election results

Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
SEATTLE, WA
ABC News

ABC News

903K+
Followers
191K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy