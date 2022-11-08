ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan 2022 midterm election results

By Tal Axelrod
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

Michigan voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the state's gubernatorial race, several other statewide races including for secretary of state and attorney general, a handful of competitive House races and the state legislature.

Early voting in the state started on Sept. 29. Polls will open at 7 a.m. ET and will close at 8 p.m. ET.

House Election

Governor Election

Ballot Initiative

State significance

Several key national themes seem to be coming to a head in Michigan.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was elected in the blue wave in 2018, is casting herself as a crucial backstop for abortion access and sued to win a pause to a 1931 abortion ban that was revived after the Supreme Court scrapped constitutional protections for the procedure.

Tudor Dixon, the GOP nominee, has said she opposes abortion access, including in cases of rape and incest, making it a top issue in their matchup.

Whitmer is also fending off attacks over stringent school and business closures during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On top of that, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is running for reelection against Republican Kristina Karamo, who has voiced baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Their race to be the top election official is taking place in a swing state that voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.

At least four House seats are also considered by observers to be competitive this cycle.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

ABC News

ABC News

