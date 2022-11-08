Mississippi 2022 midterm election results

Mississippi voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's House and state legislative races.

Mississippi does not have early voting, but residents can return absentee ballots before Election Day. Polls will open at 8 a.m. ET and will close at 8 p.m. ET.

House Election

State significance

Mississippi is not expected to have any competitive House races and Republican control of the state legislature is very likely not at risk.

The state will host a gubernatorial race next year.

