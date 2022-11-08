ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi 2022 midterm election results

By Tal Axelrod
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

Mississippi voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's House and state legislative races.

Mississippi does not have early voting, but residents can return absentee ballots before Election Day. Polls will open at 8 a.m. ET and will close at 8 p.m. ET.

House Election

State significance

Mississippi is not expected to have any competitive House races and Republican control of the state legislature is very likely not at risk.

The state will host a gubernatorial race next year.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

