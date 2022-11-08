ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri 2022 midterm election results

Missouri voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's U.S. Senate race as well as House and state legislative contests.

Early voting in the state started on Oct. 25. Polls will open at 7 a.m. ET and will close at 8 p.m. ET.

State significance

The state is not expected to have any competitive House races, but the Senate election has not been without its fireworks.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt is the favorite to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, also a Republican, over Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine.

Among the people Schmitt defeated in the GOP primary was disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens, who was once seen as a rising star but resigned in 2018 over a slew of allegations (including admitting an affair while denying other claims).

Greitens was at or near the top of the primary field for much of the nominating contest, leading to handwringing from some other Republicans that he could put what was supposed to be a safe seat at risk.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

