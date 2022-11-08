Missouri 2022 midterm election results

Missouri voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's U.S. Senate race as well as House and state legislative contests.

Early voting in the state started on Oct. 25. Polls will open at 7 a.m. ET and will close at 8 p.m. ET.

The state is not expected to have any competitive House races, but the Senate election has not been without its fireworks.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt is the favorite to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, also a Republican, over Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine.

Among the people Schmitt defeated in the GOP primary was disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens, who was once seen as a rising star but resigned in 2018 over a slew of allegations (including admitting an affair while denying other claims).

Greitens was at or near the top of the primary field for much of the nominating contest, leading to handwringing from some other Republicans that he could put what was supposed to be a safe seat at risk.

