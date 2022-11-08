ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Young sits, but Murray, Hawks hand Bucks 1st loss of season

By GEORGE HENRY
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxPot_0j2Yg38d00

ATLANTA — (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young's absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence with a sore left knee to score 25 points for the Bucks, who were attempting to become the first team to begin a season 10-0 since the 2014-15 Golden State Warriors got off to a 24-0 start.

“We got more aggressive in the third and fourth quarter and were able to beat the best team in the league tonight," Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “Offensively, I thought we had really good movement, made them work and were patient and we didn't settle for the quick shots like we did in the first game against them."

Young, Atlanta’s leader in points and assists, missed the game with right shin soreness. Griffin filled in admirably, logging 31 minutes and going 10 of 15 from the field.

“Coach told me to be ready early," Griffin said. “Just to have that mindset, rise to the occasion, take the challenge. You know you put in the work. Credit to the coaches and my teammates to support me. Feeling like family."

The Bucks committed a season-high 19 turnovers, leading to 22 Atlanta points.

Milwaukee’s winning streak was tied for the second-longest under fifth-year coach Mike Budenholzer and the longest since winning 18 in a row in 2019-20.

Atlanta took its first lead with 9:20 left in the third quarter when Murray hit a 17-footer that made it 62-60. The Hawks went up by as many as nine twice, the second time when Murray’s 17-footer made it 89-80 in the closing seconds of the third.

The Hawks outscored Milwaukee 37-22 in the third.

“They got the best of us tonight," Bucks forward Bobby Portis said. “They made shots and spread the basketball around. They had more energy than us tonight. It showed."

Brook Lopez hit a 3 midway through the first quarter for the game’s first double-digit lead. A third 3 by Grayson Allen made it 21-8, and the Hawks called timeout. Atlanta trailed by as much as 14 in the first half but went on a 21-9 run that trimmed the lead to two on Onyeka Okongwu’s baseline jumper midway through the second quarter.

Antetokounmpo followed a couple of possessions later in combining with Jrue Holiday on an alley-oop dunk, and Holiday buried a long jumper to make it 45-39. The Bucks led 58-52 at halftime.

The Hawks (7-3) are off to their best start to a season through 10 games since the 2016-17 team went 8-2.

“Basketball is a game of runs, and like I kept telling the group, ‘They made their run' and were making a bunch of 3s — it wasn't going to be like that all night," Murray said. “We've got to continue to fight and fight and things will go our way."

TIP-INS

Bucks: Lopez has blocked at least one shot in each game this season. ... Led by three apiece from Grayson Allen and Lopez, Milwaukee hit 11 3s in the first half, but the Bucks had just two 3s after intermission. ... F Sandro Mamukelashvili, cleared from concussion protocol, played the final six minutes.

Hawks: Have won four straight at home against Milwaukee. ... Dating to last March 3, the Hawks have scored at least 100 points in 31 consecutive games, the fifth-longest such streak in franchise history. It’s the second-longest active streak in the NBA to New Orleans’ 36 straight.

FAMILY TIES

This game marked the sixth time that the Holiday brothers have played in the same game. Jrue Holiday dropped to 5-1 in those meetings. Jrue Holiday finished with 16 points for the Bucks. Justin Holiday had 14 for Atlanta. Aaron Holiday started in Young’s spot and scored four points.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Hawks: Host Utah on Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Carter scores career-high 36, Bucks beat Thunder in 2 OTs

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Jevon Carter had career highs of 36 points and 12 assists, and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132 in two overtimes on Wednesday night. The Bucks were missing their top two scorers. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a sore left knee...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WSB Radio

Many positive, negative surprises mark NFL season's 1st half

The New York Jets, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins could end long playoff droughts while the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers are well below .500. These aren't the NFL standings anyone envisioned before the season. “I guess I would...
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks let down by second unit in loss to Jazz

The Atlanta Hawks were unable to stop the avalanche that is the Utah Jazz, falling 125-119 on Wednesday night at State Farm Arena. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 26 points with De’Andre Hunter and Trae Young adding 22 points each to the Atlanta cause. For the Jazz, Lauri Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points, Jordan Clarkson added 23 points.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn

NEW YORK — (AP) — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that's become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks beat OKC Thunder in double OT

OKLAHOMA CITY - Jevon Carter had career highs of 36 points and 12 assists, and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132 in two overtimes on Wednesday night. The Bucks were missing their top two scorers. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a sore left knee and Jrue...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WSB Radio

Why Jacque Vaughn could signal a move in the right direction for Nets

NEW YORK — Semantics matter, particularly in the titles of NBA positions. After the Brooklyn Nets and former head coach Steve Nash parted ways, the franchise named longtime assistant Jacque Vaughn as acting head coach, as opposed to the interim title Vaughn received when he filled Kenny Atkinson’s first chair during the disjointed 2019-20 season.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
WSB Radio

Fake LeBron, Schefter accounts among those tweeting non-news

So if Twitter is to be believed, LeBron James wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, Adam Schefter says Josh McDaniels is done as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Aroldis Chapman is sticking with the New York Yankees, and Connor McDavid has been traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the New York Islanders.
ESPN

Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls

CHICAGO -- — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of...
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Radio

Recently retired P.K. Subban joining ESPN as hockey analyst

P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN's hockey team after contributing during last season’s Stanley Cup playoff coverage. Subban, who retired in September, has signed a three-year agreement with ESPN. He will work mainly as a studio analyst but will handle some games during the season. “I’ve...
ESPN

Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119

ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WSB Radio

New Marlins assistant GM Oz Ocampo sees Miami's potential

MIAMI — (AP) — Oz Ocampo already sees a similarity between the Miami Marlins and the two teams that just played in the World Series. Miami’s new assistant general manager — who came to the Marlins from Houston — cites a stat that suggested that the World Series champion Astros and NL champion Philadelphia Phillies had the two most effective starting rotations in baseball this season.
MIAMI, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy