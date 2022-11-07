Read full article on original website
‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Logan Declares He’s Ready To Commit To Kate After Dates With Sarah & Shanae
Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan are the hottest new couple on Bachelor in Paradise after the Oct. 24 episode. However, they had to break some hearts along the way to get there. Logan and Shanae Ankney initially connected and went on a date, then gave each other roses at the first two rose ceremonies. However, during split week, with Shanae spending time at a separate location, Logan went on a date with Sarah Hamrick, who is also one of Kate’s good friends. Meanwhile, Logan’s close friend, Jacob Rapini, was spending a lot of time with Kate after her arrival.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Victoria Fuller Says She’s ‘Very Happy’ Amid Cheating Allegations
Victoria Fuller says she's 'very happy' despite the cheating allegations surrounding her and Johnny DePhillipo. Here's the latest 'Bachelor in Paradise' drama.
‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Rachel Recchia Confirms She Is Dating Again But ‘Taking It Slow’
Handing out her roses again! The Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia confirmed she’s dating a mystery man, but is “taking it slow,” during a Tuesday, November 8, episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour.” The reality...
Bachelor Nation Celebrates Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs’ 2nd Engagement: ‘Dueling Proposals’!
An engagement so nice, they did it twice! Thomas Jacobs proposed to fiancée Becca Kufrin nearly five months after she popped the question, and their Bachelor Nation pals are beyond excited. The happy couple shared photos from Jacobs’ proposal via Instagram on Friday, October 28. The California native, 30,...
'Bachelor in Paradise': Tyler Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Go to the Boom Boom Room With Shanae (Exclusive)
Tyler and Shanae were never going to end up in the Boom Boom Room. ET spoke with one of Bachelor in Paradise's latest arrivals and he revealed why he didn't want to pursue something more with Shanae after their date. On Tuesday night's episode, Tyler was one of five new...
Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio
A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time on the beach,...
2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships
Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
Tino Franco on Joining ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: ‘We’ll Kind of See’
Will Tino Franco join 'Bachelor in Paradise' in the future? Here's what he said about potentially joining the cast during his interview with Nick Viall.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Katie Thurston Weighs in on Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller
Greg Grippo and Katie Thurston had a nasty breakup on 'The Bachelorette.' Here's what Katie said about his romance with 'Bachelor in Paradise' star Victoria Fuller.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Michael Allio Should’ve Gone Home
Michael Allio stayed on the beach after his breakup with Sierra Jackson on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8. Was it the right move? We don't think so.
Jared Haibon and Wife Ashley Iaconetti Feel Like “Failures” After Bachelor in Paradise Guest Role Criticism
I don’t know what Bachelor royalty Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon were expecting when they agreed to a free vacation in Mexico a guest appearance on the show where they first met, Bachelor in Paradise. But apparently it wasn’t this. Following so much focus on the couple’s relationship...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Are Married: Details on Their Courthouse Wedding
Surprise! Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise last year. “We decided to get married this morning at the New York Courthouse,” the newlyweds announced via YouTube on Thursday, October 27. The twosome revealed that they will have a full wedding ceremony...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Johnny DePhillipo’s Brother and Friend Support Cheating Accusations Against Victoria Fuller
Johnny DePhillipo's friends and family seem to agree with the cheating accusations against Victoria Fuller. Here's the 'Bachelor in Paradise' drama.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Eliza’s Tweet About Her Behavior Toward Rodney Completely Misses the Point
Some 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 fans are taking issue with the way Eliza acted toward Rodney over her date with Justin. Here's why.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Victoria Fuller Cheating Rumors From Reality Steve, Explained
'Bachelor in Paradise' fans rooting for Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo may not want to read these rumors. Here's what's going on.
That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make
That’s ~a lot~ of roses! Tons of former Bachelors and Bachelorettes have amassed huge fortunes from their time on reality TV. From an heir to literal royalty, the leads with the highest net...
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ to Engagement
A match made in paradise! Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt finished Bachelor in Paradise season 7 as one of only three engaged couples, but their journey was full of twists and turns. Amabile, affectionately known to fans as Grocery Store Joe, made his Bachelor Nation debut during Becca Kufrin‘s season...
Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?
A final rose isn't forever. Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn't change the fact that the franchise is one of the most — if not the most — popular reality show on TV. When The Bachelor first debuted in 2005, not even then-host Chris Harrison would […]
Rodney Matthews Didn’t Initially Want to Join ‘Bachelor in Paradise’
Rodney Matthews is a hot commodity on 'Bachelor in Paradise,' but it took some convincing to get him to come to the beach.
