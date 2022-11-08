Read full article on original website
Badgers fans call for changes after Wisconsin football's loss at Iowa
Columnist Jim Polzin took the pulse of Badgers fans on Twitter following the 24-10 loss at Iowa. Here's what they are saying.
USD women host #21 Creighton and Emma Ronsiek in 2nd game of the season in Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD Women knew they would have a much tougher challenge Thursday night in Vermillion after winner their opener Tuesday over Midland 106-41. The 21st-ranked Creighton Blue Jays also won the same night in Brookings over #23 SDSU. And tonight they stopped in Vermillion on their way home to play the Coyotes in the 2nd game under Kayla Karius.
O’Gorman & Washington sweep through AA SoDAk 16
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman and Washington are heading to the State Volleyball Tournament. It won’t be a long trip. Then again, neither were their SoDak 16 qualifying matches. The Knights swept Spearfish (25-9, 25-3 and 25-11) while the Warriors breezed through Douglas (25-14, 25-8...
Sioux Falls keeps playoff hope alive with win at Upper Iowa
FAYETTE, IA (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls football team dominated the Upper Iowa Peacocks today with a booming 50-6 win, giving head coach Jon Anderson his 50th career win. “Football is a great game, but the brotherhood we have here at USF is second to none.”
LIVE AT STATE FOOTBALL: Wall wins for West River, Elk Point-Jefferson stuns Winner
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the South Dakota State Football Championships wasn’t short on drama. Most of it came from a thrilling 11B title game in which Elk Point-Jefferson dethroned two-time defending champion Winner, who carried in a 34-game win streak, 21-14. In the early, 9AA championship, Wall pulled away from Parkston 34-14.
Dell Rapids dominates West Central to win 11A
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dell Rapids and West Central are among the most decorated championship programs in state history. Oddly enough, their championship game meetings have ended the same way. A Dell Rapids’ romp. The Quarriers held a powerful West Central offense at bay all night to...
3 more teams qualify for State AA Volleyball with SODAK 16 wins Thursday
HARRISBURG and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State AA Volleyball tournament is next week in Sioux Falls and 3 teams won’t have far to travel next week after winning SODAK 16 games Thursday night. The top-ranked Harrisburg Tigers led by Northern bound Morissen Samuels and freshman Gabby...
Skyforce win home opener Thursday night at Pentagon against Fort Wayne
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Behind a combined 89 points (26-57 FGA) from DJ Stewart, Jamaree Bouyea and Orlando Robinson, the Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants 127-117 for the team’s first victory of the Showcase Cup. Stewart secured his fifth 30-point game in a...
‘Go Green to Save Green Forum’ in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “Go Green to Save Green” forum aims to break down the numbers on how much Sioux Falls households and business owners stand to save by adopting green technologies like electric vehicles, rooftop solar, heat pumps, and efficient buildings. The forum...
Veterans share stories at Sioux Falls ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls hosted its annual Veteran Day program Friday morning- an opportunity to bring service men and women together to share the stories of their service. South Dakota senator Mike Rounds was the keynote speaker. “It’s simply a...
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Sioux Falls charcuterie board business can help you feed your Thanksgiving guests this year. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, the owner, Katie McNamara, found her passion for crafting gorgeously delicious charcuterie boards while working in the service industry. McNamara runs her business out of the Co-op’s kitchen and says she is here to stay.
Tim Johnson wins battle against West Nile virus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s retired democratic senator Tim Johnson is finally home after a two-month-long battle against the West Nile virus- news first reported by The South Dakota Standard. Tim’s wife, Barb Johnson, said they decided to go public with the news of his...
Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner
Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
Progressive Insurance gifts Sioux Falls vet a new ride
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was an emotional early Veterans Day celebration in Sioux Falls. On Thursday, Sandra Aiken joined a select group of veterans across the country being gifted a brand new car from Progressive Insurance. It’s all part of progressive’s keys to progress program. Aiken served in the U.S. Navy, and after getting out, she took a full-time job at the Sioux Falls VA. She’s also an active volunteer with the American Legion. The humble veteran says the new car is truly a new beginning.
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
Cold air settles in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re finally done with the winter storm across the region, but now we have to deal with the cold on the backside of this system. High temperatures will be mostly in the 20s this afternoon. With wind gusts around 30 mph, it’s going to feel even colder if you’re outside. The clouds will slowly break through the day and the wind will die down tonight. Those two things will combine for temperatures to plummet. Overnight lows will be in the single digits above and below zero for most of us.
Louis Tomlinson to perform in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets to Louis Tomlinson’s “Faith in the Future World Tour 2023″ will be available on Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. CST. Louis Tomlinson, a former member of the One Direction band, has announced the dates of his world tour, and included in that list is his performance at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on June 19, 2023.
