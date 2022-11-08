SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re finally done with the winter storm across the region, but now we have to deal with the cold on the backside of this system. High temperatures will be mostly in the 20s this afternoon. With wind gusts around 30 mph, it’s going to feel even colder if you’re outside. The clouds will slowly break through the day and the wind will die down tonight. Those two things will combine for temperatures to plummet. Overnight lows will be in the single digits above and below zero for most of us.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO