SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hitchcock-Tulare had too much firepower for Herreid-Selby and behind the play of Caretr Binger won the 9-B championship Thursday and then Gregory’s Rylan Peck led his Gorillas past Warner in the 9-A title game. Harrisburg, Lincoln and Jefferson all advance to the State “AA” Volleyball tournament next week in Sioux Falls with SODAK 16 wins. The USD women’s basketball team fell to #21 Creighton and the Skyforce put on a show led by DJ Stewart in their home opener.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO