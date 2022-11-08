Read full article on original website
Coyotes finish winless on the road after loss at North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - North Dakota special teams accounted for nine points and that proved the difference in the Fighting Hawks’ 28-19 win against South Dakota Saturday inside the Alerus Center. It was the 100th meeting between the old NCC rivals. North Dakota protected its home...
Sioux Falls keeps playoff hope alive with win at Upper Iowa
FAYETTE, IA (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls football team dominated the Upper Iowa Peacocks today with a booming 50-6 win, giving head coach Jon Anderson his 50th career win. “Football is a great game, but the brotherhood we have here at USF is second to none.”
Dell Rapids dominates West Central to win 11A
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dell Rapids and West Central are among the most decorated championship programs in state history. Oddly enough, their championship game meetings have ended the same way. A Dell Rapids’ romp. The Quarriers held a powerful West Central offense at bay all night to...
Jefferson races past Harrisburg to claim school’s first State Championship
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the Harrisburg Tigers made their first of what would become three consecutive 11AAA State Championship games in 2020 the Sioux Falls Jefferson football program didn’t exist yet. Safe to say the Cavaliers have grown up fast. Jefferson broke open a tight title...
STATE FOOTBALL FRIDAY LIVE-Elk Point-Jefferson recap
The military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls hosted its annual Veteran Day program Friday morning- an opportunity to bring service men and women together to share the stories of their service. ‘Anywhere From Here’ ski film premieres Nov. 18. Updated: 11 hours ago. The movie explores the world of...
O’Gorman & Washington sweep through AA SoDAk 16
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman and Washington are heading to the State Volleyball Tournament. It won’t be a long trip. Then again, neither were their SoDak 16 qualifying matches. The Knights swept Spearfish (25-9, 25-3 and 25-11) while the Warriors breezed through Douglas (25-14, 25-8...
West Sioux Falcons fly past Underwood and into 1A Championship Game
CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - After a year of waiting, the West Sioux Falcons will get another shot at Van Meter for Iowa’s 1A State Football Championship. The Falcons soared into the title game with a commanding 47-7 victory over Underwood in the state semifinals on Friday afternoon at the UNI Dome.
3 more teams qualify for State AA Volleyball with SODAK 16 wins Thursday
HARRISBURG and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State AA Volleyball tournament is next week in Sioux Falls and 3 teams won’t have far to travel next week after winning SODAK 16 games Thursday night. The top-ranked Harrisburg Tigers led by Northern bound Morissen Samuels and freshman Gabby...
Augie men win season opener at the buzzer
KANSAS CITY, MO (Dakota News Now) - Isaac Fink vaulted the No. 18 Augustana men’s basketball team to a 1-0 record when he made a put-back basket with less than a second remaining. The Vikings prevailed 68-67 over Arkansas-Monticello in the opening game of the Central Region Challenge Friday afternoon.
Skyforce win home opener Thursday night at Pentagon against Fort Wayne
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Behind a combined 89 points (26-57 FGA) from DJ Stewart, Jamaree Bouyea and Orlando Robinson, the Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants 127-117 for the team’s first victory of the Showcase Cup. Stewart secured his fifth 30-point game in a...
Elk Point-Jefferson ends Winner’s reign in 11B
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During many of their 34 consecutive victories the Winner Warriors simply overpowered, physically and mentally, their opponents. On Friday they ran into an Elk Point-Jefferson team capable of returning the favor. The Huskies denied the Warriors their third straight 11B Championship, running for 253...
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 10th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hitchcock-Tulare had too much firepower for Herreid-Selby and behind the play of Caretr Binger won the 9-B championship Thursday and then Gregory’s Rylan Peck led his Gorillas past Warner in the 9-A title game. Harrisburg, Lincoln and Jefferson all advance to the State “AA” Volleyball tournament next week in Sioux Falls with SODAK 16 wins. The USD women’s basketball team fell to #21 Creighton and the Skyforce put on a show led by DJ Stewart in their home opener.
LIVE AT STATE FOOTBALL: Special Seniors Deliver Championship For Hitchcock-Tulare
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State Football Championships are underway in Vermillion at the Dakota Dome and the title winner overcame several years of adversity to go out on top in their lone shot at a championship. Bolstered by their seniors, Hitchcock-Tulare pulled away from Herreid/Selby to win...
Veterans Day Salute at Golf Addiction in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Golf Addiction is an indoor golf course in southwestern Sioux Falls. The virtual golf center is holding its annual ‘Salute To Veterans’ event today giving 50% off golfing to all veterans. ”It’s just our way of saying thank you. We are...
Veterans share stories at Sioux Falls ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls hosted its annual Veteran Day program Friday morning- an opportunity to bring service men and women together to share the stories of their service. South Dakota senator Mike Rounds was the keynote speaker. “It’s simply a...
‘Go Green to Save Green Forum’ in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “Go Green to Save Green” forum aims to break down the numbers on how much Sioux Falls households and business owners stand to save by adopting green technologies like electric vehicles, rooftop solar, heat pumps, and efficient buildings. The forum...
Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Sioux Falls charcuterie board business can help you feed your Thanksgiving guests this year. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, the owner, Katie McNamara, found her passion for crafting gorgeously delicious charcuterie boards while working in the service industry. McNamara runs her business out of the Co-op’s kitchen and says she is here to stay.
Tim Johnson wins battle against West Nile virus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s retired democratic senator Tim Johnson is finally home after a two-month-long battle against the West Nile virus- news first reported by The South Dakota Standard. Tim’s wife, Barb Johnson, said they decided to go public with the news of his...
Progressive Insurance gifts Sioux Falls vet a new ride
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was an emotional early Veterans Day celebration in Sioux Falls. On Thursday, Sandra Aiken joined a select group of veterans across the country being gifted a brand new car from Progressive Insurance. It’s all part of progressive’s keys to progress program. Aiken served in the U.S. Navy, and after getting out, she took a full-time job at the Sioux Falls VA. She’s also an active volunteer with the American Legion. The humble veteran says the new car is truly a new beginning.
‘Anywhere From Here’ ski film premieres Nov. 18
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets are now available for the Midwest Premiere of Matchstick Productions’ newest ski movie, “Anywhere From Here.”. Great Bear Ski Valley and Washington Pavilion staff will premiere “Anywhere From Here” on Friday, Nov. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m. for social hour, and the film screening begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall! To get your tickets, visit, SportCodeStore.Com/GreatBear. There is a $5 suggested donation for general admission. The 2022/2023 Great Bear season pass holders and employees will be able to attend for free if they email bmercado@greatbearpark.com.
