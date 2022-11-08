Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Arkansas State football beats UMass, snaps four game losing streak
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is back in the win column. Kenneth Harris stopped a game-tying 2-point conversion with tackle near the goal line, the Red Wolves beat UMass 35-33 Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves improve to 3-7 overall and snap a four-game losing streak.
Kait 8
Arkansas State volleyball opens Sun Belt Tournament play on Wednesday
The 14-team field is set for the Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Championship, as the league office announced the tournament bracket on Saturday. Arkansas State garnered the West No. 6 seed in the 14-team field and will face East No. 7 seed Georgia State Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. CT at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala. The Red Wolves finished the regular season with a 7-21 overall ledger, going 2-14 in in league play, while the Panthers also finished 7-21 with a 3-13 league mark. Record versus divisional foes determined seeding for the tournament.
Kait 8
Late rally sends LSU past Arkansas State men’s basketball
An 11-0 run late in the second half saw LSU pull away for a 61-52 win over the Arkansas State men’s basketball team Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Omar El-Sheikh was the only A-State (1-1) player in double figures as he finished with 17 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Markise Davis added nine points and seven rebounds while Izaiyah Nelson had seven points and seven rebounds in his first career start. Adam Miller had 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range, to lead three players in double figures for LSU (2-0).
Kait 8
A-State junior Jaybe Shufelberger qualifies for NCAA Cross Country Championships
Arkansas State women’s cross country runner Jaybe Shufelberger ran down multiple runners in the final 400 meters in Friday’s NCAA South Central Regional Championships, punching her ticket to the NCAA Cross Country Championships. Shufelberger finished sixth overall with a career-best time of 20:35.7 in the women’s 6K at...
Kait 8
Football Friday Night (11/11/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs kick off tonight in Arkansas while district championships are on the line in Missouri. History could be made in Pocahontas. Connor Baker has 96 rushing touchdowns in his decorated career. He needs 1 to tie and 2 to break the state record set by former Tennessee and NFL running back Cedric Houston. By the way the Redskins are 9 and 1, 4A-3 champions, and have homefield advantage for at least the first two rounds. Charles Baty’s squad hosts Lincoln this evening at Schoonover Stadium.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
Kait 8
College students launch rockets for science
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – They often say, “it’s not rocket science,” but for students at a Northeast Arkansas college, that saying was taken literally. Lyon College sophomores Taylor Mitchell, Braden Glenn, and Katherine Hunter have been blasting off this semester as part of their rocket research program, according to a Thursday, Nov. 10 news release.
Kait 8
A-State to induct new members into ROTC Hall of Heroes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Department of Military Science at Arkansas State University will induct three new members into the ROTC Hall of Heroes during a Saturday morning ceremony. The three to be honored at the Cooper Alumni Center on Nov. 12 will be retired Col. Anthony (Tony) Bell,...
Kait 8
Jonesboro organization gives meals to community
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grow NEA held a thanksgiving lunch at Parker Park Community Center on Saturday, Nov 12. Grow NEA founder Shaunta Johnson said the lunch was an opportunity to give those who may not have family around, a reason to enjoy thanksgiving food. “When you don’t have family...
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
Ark. State Police finds missing child
UPDATE: Nicholas Davis has been located and is in good health, according to ASP. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police have issued a missing / endangered child advisory Saturday morning. Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Nicholas Davis. He was last seen in West Memphis, Arkansas around 9 p.m. on Friday, November 11. He was last […]
WALB 10
Worker falls off equipment, dies at rice milling facility, officials say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Police in Arkansas are investigating a death at a rice milling facility that happened shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday at Riceland Foods in Jonesboro. Sally Smith, the public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said a worker lost their footing on a piece of...
Kait 8
Lit’l Bita Christmas brings shoppers and vendors together
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the 36th time, Christmas has shown up a little early for shoppers in Jonesboro. Lit’l Bita Christmas was held at the First National Bank Arena at Arkansas State University. The event came from the mind of former Arkansas State coach Bill Templeton, who wanted...
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
Kait 8
THANKSGIVING FEASTS: Locations for free meals during holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Thanksgiving holiday is coming very soon, and with prices rising, many may not be able to have a proper meal with the family. Below is a list of locations in Region 8 that are offering free meals this month:. CRAIGHEAD COUNTY. Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving...
Kait 8
Pilot discusses hijacking incident 50 years later
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fifty years ago, a Northeast Arkansas pilot was involved in a significant piece of history. Harold Johnson was the pilot of a plane hijacked by three men who had hefty requests. Johnson said fear struck when a hijacker opened the cockpit door in midflight from...
Kait 8
Jonesboro mayor announces cable, internet deal with Ritter
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After decades of having just one cable provider in town, Jonesboro residents will soon have another option. Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced Thursday that the city and Ritter Communications had reached an agreement to “create a long-overdue option for internet and television service to residents and businesses all over the city.”
Kait 8
Native son bringing new life to Leachville
LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new non-profit is working to revitalize downtown Leachville after a deadly tornado last year. The Leachville Beautification Corporation is currently working on sprucing up downtown. Downtown buildings sit vacant, waiting for someone to come in and save them. Jerred Price thinks he is that someone.
