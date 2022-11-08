Read full article on original website
Taste Test: This Craft Distillery’s New Rye Is Strange—but in a Good Way
There are a whole lot of craft distilleries releasing bottled-in-bond bourbon and rye these days. But in a world full of many whiskey trends, perhaps too many, this is one that I’d like to see more of (more about this in a minute). The latest entry into the craft BIB world comes from Evanston, Illinois’ FEW Spirits, a weird but tasty rye whiskey that is worth adding to your home bar. FEW has been making whiskey since 2011, a true craft operation that has chosen the path of producing its own bourbon, rye and single malt over sourcing product since its...
Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip Milkshake & Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chick-fil-A is welcoming back two menu favorites that have become beloved holiday food traditions for guests: the Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup. These seasonal items will be available nationwide* starting Nov. 14, while supplies last. Peppermint Chip Milkshake. First introduced to customers in 2008, the Chick-fil-A Peppermint...
Bear Donut NYC introduces Doffle (Donut + Waffle)
Bear Donut which opened this past summer in NoMad to great accolades is launching a new breakfast menu which introduces the “Doffle” a Donut + Waffle, and their new selection of Fall Special Donuts that are sure to warm the heart!. Bear Donut is a new brand from...
Pop-Tarts Frosted Gingerbread Now Available
This holiday season, Pop-Tarts is celebrating the wild world of homeowning with a crazy good idea – build your Frosted Gingerbread Pop-Tarts dream house for a chance to win money you can use toward your real dream house. The brand is putting a new twist on the classic gingerbread...
