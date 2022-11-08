Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Wyndham Garden Winnipeg Airport: Design, Culinary Offerings
Wyndham Garden Winnipeg Airport recently opened and is owned by Long Plain First Nation, which is located on Treaty One Territory on Long Plain Madison Reserve, the city’s first urban reserve. This project has been a long time in the making, with Long Plain originally purchasing the land on...
foodgressing.com
Little Bites Apple Cinnamon Muffins now available
Sweater weather is finally here, and Little Bites Snacks has the perfect cozy, bite-sized treat to enjoy on the chilliest of Fall days: Limited Edition Little Bites Apple Cinnamon Muffins!. Available now through March, these delicious muffins are ripe for picking this fall season. Made with real apple, real cinnamon...
foodgressing.com
Crystal Springs Resort Thanksgiving Celebration (Hamburg, NJ)
Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg, NJ is proud to announce its offering of seven extraordinary dining options this Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 24th. In addition to its varied menus, Crystal Springs Resort welcomes guests to experience its mountain setting for overnight stays with luxury accommodations at a choice of two stylish hotels, plus endless activities for all ages.
foodgressing.com
Bear Donut NYC introduces Doffle (Donut + Waffle)
Bear Donut which opened this past summer in NoMad to great accolades is launching a new breakfast menu which introduces the “Doffle” a Donut + Waffle, and their new selection of Fall Special Donuts that are sure to warm the heart!. Bear Donut is a new brand from...
foodgressing.com
Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty & Frosty Key Tags
A merry take on the iconic treat, Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty is joining the classic Chocolate Frosty on menus beginning November 15, for a limited time throughout the holiday season. And that’s not the only gift Wendy’s is bringing fans this season. Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags are back...
foodgressing.com
Ferrero Holiday Product Lineup 2022
From gifting and entertaining to stocking stuffers, and holiday cookie plates, the Ferrero holiday product lineup 2022 is sure to spread holiday cheer no matter the occasion. Leading up to the holiday’s families can celebrate together with the award-winning Kinder Holiday Mix Countdown Calendar, which features 24 days of delicious Kinder treats and a variety of six unique Kinder treats and a fun puzzle on the back.
foodgressing.com
Pop-Tarts Frosted Gingerbread Now Available
This holiday season, Pop-Tarts is celebrating the wild world of homeowning with a crazy good idea – build your Frosted Gingerbread Pop-Tarts dream house for a chance to win money you can use toward your real dream house. The brand is putting a new twist on the classic gingerbread...
