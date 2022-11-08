From gifting and entertaining to stocking stuffers, and holiday cookie plates, the Ferrero holiday product lineup 2022 is sure to spread holiday cheer no matter the occasion. Leading up to the holiday’s families can celebrate together with the award-winning Kinder Holiday Mix Countdown Calendar, which features 24 days of delicious Kinder treats and a variety of six unique Kinder treats and a fun puzzle on the back.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO