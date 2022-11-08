ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Savannah visitors not deterred by rain, wind caused by Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thursday's unpleasant weather didn't stop people from hopping in their car and driving to Downtown Savannah. "We got in at about 12:30 today...we drove down from Charleston," said visitor George Durney. "The drive down was rougher than I thought. Hard rain, some wind, a little rough."
Savannah Chatham Schools Crossing Guards recognized

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, showing some love for those keeping students safe. Thursday morning, the district hosted its annual Crossing Guard Appreciation Celebration. In addition to lunch, the crossing guards were presented certificates and special gifts of appreciation. "It's critically important for us to recognize...
City of Pooler Christmas tree lighting happening Nov. 13

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Friday morning headlines. Celebrate Christmas in Pooler on Sunday, Nov. 13, with the annual tree lighting. Join the city of Pooler at 5:50 p.m. in Memorial Park. There will be special live music performances, train rides, a visit from Santa and more.
