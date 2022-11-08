Read full article on original website
WJCL
Nicole delivered much needed rainfall, a look at totals for Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Showers likely Friday as Nicole moves out. Nicole is now a remnant area of low pressure moving through parts of the Northeast and New England. Impacts from the storm have exited southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The weekend should get off to a nice start with a mix of sun and clouds.
WJCL
Savannah visitors not deterred by rain, wind caused by Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thursday's unpleasant weather didn't stop people from hopping in their car and driving to Downtown Savannah. "We got in at about 12:30 today...we drove down from Charleston," said visitor George Durney. "The drive down was rougher than I thought. Hard rain, some wind, a little rough."
WJCL
Savannah Chatham Schools Crossing Guards recognized
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, showing some love for those keeping students safe. Thursday morning, the district hosted its annual Crossing Guard Appreciation Celebration. In addition to lunch, the crossing guards were presented certificates and special gifts of appreciation. "It's critically important for us to recognize...
WJCL
Savannah: Car crashes into Taco Bell, causes serious damage to restaurant
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A car jumped a curb and slammed into a Savannah Taco Bell on Sunday afternoon. The crash caused serious damage to the restaurant. It happened at around noon at the Taco Bell off of Skidaway Road, according to the Savannah Police Department. The crash left a...
WJCL
Savannah City Council votes unanimously to strip slavery advocate's name from square
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One of Savannah's most notable downtown squares is getting a new name. On Thursday, Savannah City Council voted to rename Calhoun Square, named after former U.S. Vice President and advocate of slavery, John C. Calhoun. Efforts to rename the square have been ongoing for years. What's...
WJCL
Disney Princess: The Concert being performed next week at the Johnny Mercer Theater
SAVANNAH, Ga. — You'll find Disney magic at Savannah's Johnny Mercer theater next week!. The show is a celebration of Disney's iconic princesses. While the cast will not be in costume, they encourage audience members to dress up. They will perform Disney classics such as "Part of Your World,"...
WJCL
City of Pooler Christmas tree lighting happening Nov. 13
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Friday morning headlines. Celebrate Christmas in Pooler on Sunday, Nov. 13, with the annual tree lighting. Join the city of Pooler at 5:50 p.m. in Memorial Park. There will be special live music performances, train rides, a visit from Santa and more.
