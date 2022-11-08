Game Changers Week 11: Flour Bluff's Jayden Johnson and Jayden Paluseo

High school football playoffs kickoff this week and the Flour Bluff Hornets won a very competitive UIL 5A-DII district title to end the regular season. Meet our week 11 game changer duo from the Hornets.

"I kind of had a feeling something good was going to happen and then whenever I saw it, I was just so happy," said Jayden Paluseo, Flour Bluff sophomore quarterback.

The high-scoring chess match between Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland ended on a game-winning interception by Hornet's junior Jayden Johnson.

"It was my first one actually," said Jayden Johnson, Flour Bluff safety and slot receiver. "It was exciting. Exciting spirits, especially a game-winning interception is the best feeling ever."

Flour Bluff defeated Gregory-Portland 36-34, earning their first district title since 2014. Paluseo threw a career-high 310 passing yards.

"My o-line did a great job the whole game," said Paluseo. "They did a great job. I was able to stay in the pocket and get the ball to my receivers."

Paluseo connected with three different wide receivers on the five touchdowns, Johnson (1 touchdown), Wyatt Elwood (2 touchdowns) and Cameran Dickson (2 touchdowns).

"Very talented," said Johnson. "You know he's a sophomore quarterback and we've had chemistry from junior high coming all the way up. You know just in the offseason working together."

Now Flour Bluff has their sights set on making playoff program history.

"Win state," said Paluseo. "That's our goal from the first game of the season and it's going to be our goal until we win it."

Last year, Flour Bluff advanced to the UIL 5A-DI State Semifinal. The Hornets lost to the eventual State Champions Katy Paetow 73-14.

"We came together late here in the season and it's time to go dance in the playoffs like Coach (Chris) Steinbruck said," said Johnson.

Up next, Flour Bluff (7-3) hosts Roma (5-5) in the Bi-District round of high school football playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Hornet Stadium.