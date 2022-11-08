ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Advance

Alexander H. Jones: White right tried to claim America

The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 5 days ago

Was January 6th an act of desperation? No. The insurrectionary assault on the United States Capitol was the most targeted act of violence against the American state since the Confederate Army killed hundreds of thousands of American troops. Without granting any degree of sympathy to the MAGA terrorists who committed that assault, however, we can nevertheless examine the sociological roots of that attack.

The New York Times recently published an illuminating analysis of districts of elected election-challenging members of Congress. Researchers at the Times found that election-“objecting” districts have fewer college graduates, and more victims of so-called “deaths of despair” (eg. from drugs and alcohol), than Republican districts whose representatives did not challenge Biden’s victory. These grim indicators suggest the misplaced sense of betrayal that MAGA voters feel toward governing elites; a species of paranoia that made them susceptible to the lies of right-wing charlatans. Clearly, the constituents of non-objecting Republicans feel somewhat more secure about their lives and social status.

But another factor looms more menacingly. “Objecting” districts not only stand out for their level of distress, but for the rapidity of racial change within their borders. As the Times observes, “objecting” districts have seen a 35% greater increase in the proportion of people of color in their districts than the districts that elected Republicans who didn’t attempt a constitutional coup. This trend is familiar. For centuries in the South, whites have wielded the axe of racism more fiercely when they face a more concentrated African American community. Because the objecting Republicans were by no means exclusively Southern, the racial backlash indicates how much of hard-core Republican America has joined Dixie in its darkness and hate.

In our Southern state, all but one Republican congressperson voted to challenge the electoral results. But Congressman David Rouzer’s district in the southeastern corner of the state best illustrates the combination of social distress and racial hatred that drove Republican election denial. Rouzer represents a district that is beset by opioid addiction and is rapidly “browning.” Wilmington, the largest city in the district, has one of the highest opioid addiction rates in the country. But what may have inspired Rouzer to attempt to steal the presidency from Joseph R. Biden is the explosive growth of Latinos in Old-South hollows like Duplin County. Racial panic propelled a coup in Wilmington in 1898, and that same sense of demographic threat felt acutely by racist whites drove their congressman to vote for a coup to occur again.

A sense of pure racial entitlement was the soul of January 6th. For 400 years, white people have occupied the highest rung in the American hierarchy. Those whites who have not suffered a decline in status, it appears, remain socially secure enough to avoid projecting insurrectionary violence against our new multiracial democracy. But in communities where white decline has collided with new hardships, the White Right sent its shock troops to arrogate America by deadly force. This may be a harbinger of the future if more white people do not embrace tolerance, change, and love. This is, first and primarily, a white problem. White people must face it.

Alexander H. Jones is a Policy Analyst with Carolina Forward. He lives in Chapel Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Advance

John Hood: National GOP fell short of expectations

The victors are crowing. The vanquished are moaning, or spinning, or deflecting blame. Pundits and campaign professionals are scouring the precinct-level results or poll exits for evidence that validates their strategies or proves their favorite theories. That’s all fine with me. I’ve long been fascinated with the art and science of campaigns myself, though as a journalist rather than a practitioner. When it comes to the 2022 midterms, however, I...
GEORGIA STATE
The Daily Advance

Froma Harrop: Crime is something to never, ever go soft on

It was always surprising to hear voices on the fringe left downplay the COVID-era spike in crime. Still more amazing, though, were the grown-ups in the Democratic Party who seemed to be giving them a sympathetic listen. Kathy Hochul should have been able to easily put away Lee Zeldin in the New York governor’s race. Zeldin was not one of those civilized Republicans whom Northeast voters often elect on the state level. He came out of the feral Trump wing of the Republican Party, peddling...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Daily Advance

Column: Biggest winners in mid-term election? Independent voters

The big winners of the midterm elections were independent voters. The election demonstrated the power of voters who split their ballots to vote for the most qualified candidates regardless of party. Republicans had expected a “red wave” which turned out to be barely a ripple. With the exception of Florida, the Republican candidates who did win their contests didn’t have coattails to pull other Republican candidates over the finish line. Instead, the mixed outcomes showed that many voters split their ticket to vote for individual...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Daily Advance

Editorial: Status quo unacceptable in Haiti crisis

Haiti is in the throes of one of the most dire emergencies in its crisis-prone recent history, one increasingly likely to wash up on U.S. shores in the form of desperate migrants. Its government, which is integral to the problem, last month requested international military intervention, and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres agreed that “armed action” is urgently required. In response, the United States, Canada and other key powers have dithered — even as the Biden administration is reported to be preparing to house waves of Haitian refugees at the U.S. military base at Guantánamo Bay. The situation is...
MONTANA STATE
The Daily Advance

Mary Ann Wolf: Leandro decision lets N.C. take step forward

On Saturday morning, my 17-year-old son asked me how it felt to wake up knowing the Leandro decision that was made the day before. I paused as I recognized that this high school junior understood how important the Supreme Court’s ruling in this nearly 30-year-old school funding case was for children across our state. As I reflected, I realized that the feeling I was experiencing was actually hope. I felt hope because the Court’s decision put students at the center. The need, the rationale, and...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Daily Advance

Editorial: No time to waste to get Leandro started

For a third time in the last 25 years the state Supreme Court concluded North Carolina’s governmental leaders still fail to keep the State Constitution’s right that every child has access to a quality education. The decision isn’t about the legislature. It isn’t about the governor. It’s not even about power or money. It is about our children and the future of our state. It is about keeping a promise,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Daily Advance

Column: US' Christian heritage began with Columbus' arrival

Our Christian heritage made us the greatest country in the world in only 350 years. The arrival of Christopher Columbus in 1492 started the European colonization of the Americas. He was a devout Roman Catholic who felt that his name Christopher (Christ-Bearer), was evidence of his destiny. Columbus thought he found assurance in Psalm 107:23-24 to sail the globe with a Christian message: “Those that go down to the sea...
The Daily Advance

County to hold Newland meeting on park's naming

Pasquotank commissioners plan to host a meeting in Newland to discuss officially naming a new park that will be constructed at the former Morgan’s Tractor Pull off U.S. Highway 158. The northern park has been unofficially referred to as the “Newland Park” after around 70 residents overwhelming voiced support for that name at a meeting with county officials last February. The county, however, has never officially acted on giving the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy