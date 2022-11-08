ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eleanor Clift and Douglas Cohn: What's the end game for Vladimir Corleone?

 5 days ago

Vladimir Putin is more than the president of the Russian Federation, he is the godfather of an international criminal organization, and his capos (the bosses of bosses) are various oligarchs at home and abroad. In this, he has turned Russia into a criminal enterprise masquerading as a country.

These wealthy underlings are funded and even created with money from the FSB (Federal Security Service), an entity itself funded not only by the Russian state but also through money laundering and other illegal activities.

The scheme primarily is money-based, but not exclusively. Here in Moldova the income tax is a flat rate of 12 percent. In the U.S., the once graduated tax was changed by the Reagan Administration’s flat tax of 28 percent, which subsequently crept up to the current top rate of 37 percent. These low tax rates led to the creation of a new robber baron class harking back to the days of Vanderbilt, J.P. Morgan and friends.

Putin saw opportunity in these wealth-creating blunders. In Moldova, the FSB is linked with Vladimir Plahotniuc, who since fled to the U.S. then Turkey, and Ilan Shor, who fled to Israel. Moldova is seeking their extradition, and to their discredit neither Israel nor Turkey is displaying any urgency. Meanwhile, the U.S. has imposed sanctions against both men.

Shor, called “The Young One” (he is 35) by the FSB, is the head of a Russian-allied political party of mostly Russian-speaking Moldovans, a carryover from the Soviet occupation when Russians were urged to populate territories and countries they acquired during the first half of the 20th Century.

Similar Russian minorities exist in Ukraine, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Georgia and other countries on the Russian periphery.

Putin uses his wealthy surrogates to sew discord through political activism (Shor was a mayor and a member of the Moldovan Parliament), disinformation (as documented in the U.S.), political protests, bribes (the Warsaw Institute reported the existence of paid protesters), and economic incentives.

One of the FSB’s well-known self-proclaimed billionaires in the U.S., who never speaks ill of Putin or well of Ukraine, and capos in other countries likewise do Putin’s bidding. Destabilization is always the goal.

Apart from his billionaire capos, Putin also employs direct economic pressure through oil, gas, and the food-chain.

All this is on display in Moldova where Russian state-owned Gazprom has cut gas deliveries by 30 percent. This has forced Moldova to dramatically increase energy costs to consumers, many of whom have joined in anti-government protests.

This same scenario is playing out throughout Europe as Putin is attempting to win on the economically-driven, energy blackmail, political front what he is losing on the battlefront.

But what precisely is he looking to win? As we connect the dots we seek the motives. Is it security (which he falsely claims), political hegemony, dominance, territory or, as with the mafia, simply a matter of money, power, and the nature of the beast devoid of any specific goal? We know it is not ideology, which was a prime factor in the Soviet communist days, because Putin, like the mafia, has no ideology.

Washington Merry-Go-Round presents today’s events in historical perspective. Eleanor Clift and Douglas Cohn are veteran commentators.

