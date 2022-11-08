ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Sun

Moroccan meatballs feature cinnamon and cumin

By By Linda Gassenheimer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ncda_0j2Yda1S00

Tribune News Service

I added cinnamon and cumin to meatballs for a Moroccan take on my family favorite of meatballs and pasta.

To speed up the preparation, I used frozen diced onion and minced garlic for the recipe. The meatballs need to be turned over during cooking; the best way to do this is by using two spatulas, one underneath the meatballs and one on top to help guide them over.

The cilantro couscous is made with pearl (sometimes called Israeli) couscous. It’s a larger version of regular couscous. Strictly speaking, true Israeli couscous is slightly smaller than pearl couscous. Either works for this recipe.

Helpful Hints:

You can use fresh chopped onion instead of frozen.

You can use four crushed garlic cloves instead of minced garlic.

Firmly press the meatballs together.

Make sure the oil is hot in the skillet before adding the meatballs to help them brown.

Countdown:

Start the couscous.

While the couscous cooks, prepare the meatballs.

Finish the couscous and set aside.

Make the meatballs.

Shopping List:

To buy: ¾ pound 95% lean ground sirloin, 1 bag frozen chopped onion, 1 container minced garlic, 1 bottle ground cinnamon, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 can (14-ounce) low-sodium diced tomatoes, 1 can tomato paste, 1 package pearl couscous and 1 bunch cilantro.

Staples: canola oil, egg, salt, and black peppercorns.

MOROCCAN MEATBALLS

Yield: 2 servings.

¾ pound 95% lean ground sirloin

1 cup frozen chopped onion

1 egg

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground cumin

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 14-ounce can low-sodium diced tomatoes with sauce (about 1 ½ cups)

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 teaspoons minced garlic

Add ground sirloin, onion, egg, cinnamon, cumin and salt and pepper to taste to a large bowl. Mix all the ingredients together. Roll mixture into meatballs about 2 inches in diameter to make 8 meatballs. Heat canola oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is very hot, add the meatballs. Brown them for 2 minutes. While meatballs brown, mix the diced tomatoes with the tomato paste and minced garlic in a small bowl. Gently turn meatballs over and continue to cook 2 minutes. Add the tomato mixture, lower the heat to medium low and simmer 5 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

Per serving: 465 calories (47% from fat), 24.5 g fat (8 g saturated, 11.4 g monounsaturated), 206 mg cholesterol, 39.6 g protein, 20.4 g carbohydrates, 7 g fiber, 180 mg sodium.

CILANTRO COUSCOUS

Yield: 2 servings.

¾ cup water

½ cup pearled couscous

2 teaspoons canola oil

½ cup fresh cilantro leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Bring water to a boil in a medium-size saucepan and add couscous, reduce to a simmer and cover with a lid. Cook 8 minutes or until couscous is soft. Remove from heat and let stand 5 minutes. All the water should be absorbed. When ready, add canola oil, cilantro and salt and pepper to taste. Fluff up with a fork and divide between the two plates.

Per serving: 201 calories (25% from fat), 5.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated, 3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 5.9 g protein, 31.7 g carbohydrates, 1.9 g fiber, 3 mg sodium.

Comments / 0

Related
Gin Lee

Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy

Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/Gin Lee. It's finally November, and it's time for some good Old-fashioned country-style comfort food. So, today I prepared my country-style pork steak in a thick homemade mushroom gravy and served them with creamed potatoes and French-style green beans. Ring that dinner bell!
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Easy Grilled Steaks and Baked Potatoes

These wonderful steaks are easy to grill and serve up for dinner. I like to pair them with roasted/baked potatoes and vegetables. 1) Season the steaks with season salt and black pepper. Grill until desired internal temperature is reached. 2) Roast the potatoes in a 350 degree oven for about...
WWL-TV

Chef Kevin's Recipes: Mushroom and Leek Bread Pudding, Melting Sweet Potatoes

NEW ORLEANS — Mushroom and Leek Bread Pudding. 1 1/2 pounds shiitake or portobello mushrooms, sliced. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat the oil and butter in a large saute pan over medium heat. Stir in the leeks and cook over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, until the leeks are tender. Stir in the mushrooms, Creole seasoning, thyme, wine, 1 tablespoon salt and 11/2 teaspoons pepper and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, until most of the liquid evaporates, stirring occasionally. Off the heat, stir in the parsley.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Delish

Sweet Potato Pudding

This silky smooth sweet potato pudding is a lighter, simplified cousin of sweet potato casserole without the topping or crust. It's essentially the filling of sweet potato pie with an optional whipped cream or marshmallow fluff topping. No crust or crimping fuss required! The texture is smooth like a pudding but, after chilling, holds its shape similar to cold ice cream. The pudding is great served as a healthier take on Thanksgiving dessert, or for breakfast during the holidays. If you like, add toasted, chopped pecans and toasted coconut for a little more flair.
BHG

French Yogurt Cake with Apricot-Cherry Compote

The French formula for farm-style cooking combines wholesome, seasonal ingredients with simple, classic cooking methods. This fruit-topped yogurt cake involves French-style yogurt (such as Oui), which is made by pouring milk and yogurt cultures into small glass jars and letting the mixture ferment and set. (Tip: Save the cute glass pots to use as drinking cups!) In contrast, Greek yogurt is fermented in large vats before it is strained and poured into individual containers.
People

Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones

These fun alternatives to making regular pizzas at home are crispy on the outside and cheesy on the inside Think of calzones as pizza hand pies, filled with your favorite toppings. With a crispy exterior in every bite, they are perfect for crust-lovers.  Skip the pepperoni if you'd like — there's plenty of flavor here to keep the vegetarians happy. Serve the calzones with your favorite green salad to complete the meal. Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones  1 lb. fresh pizza dough ½ cup pizza sauce (from 1 [13-oz.] jar) 3...
Food & Wine

Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes get an elegant upgrade with this combination of Yukon Gold potatoes and cauliflower. Cauliflower lightens the mash, emulsifies beautifully into the potatoes and keeps the mixture from turning gummy. The addition of garlic and salt in the initial boiling sets up the mash for maximum flavor, while cooking...
iheart.com

Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup

Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
WWLP 22News

A healthy twist to comfort food: turkey meatloaf

(Mass Appeal) – The cooler weather is almost upon us and with that people think about comfort food. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is with us today to create a favorite of many, but with a slight twist. Turkey meatloaf recipe. Ingredients:. 1 pound ground turkey. 2 ribs...
Gin Lee

Recipes made with bouillon

Today, I thought it would be neat to show you guys how to use bouillon for different recipes. For these recipes, you can use bouillon cubes, or bouillon powder, or bouillon granules, and you can use either chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, fish, or vegetable flavored bouillon, so you're not tied down to just one flavor option.
Family Proof

How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower

This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
The Guardian

Tamal Ray’s recipe for quick roast potatoes with tomato sauce and smoked mackerel

Inspiration for recipes can come from many places: a surprisingly delicious lunch in a neighbourhood cafe; thumbing through a dog-eared recipe book in a charity shop; or the arrival of an item you never ordered in an online food shop. Today’s dish was born out of that latter scenario, when four packets of smoked mackerel turned up unannounced. Otherwise, it uses pantry ingredients that I tend always to have in stock, so this works well for a weeknight evening when we need something quick and easy.
thecountrycook.net

Pecan Pie Cheesecakes

These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
KGET

Wellness Wednesday: Frisee Salad with Poached Egg

Bacon-Shrooms 1 tablespoon red miso paste 1 tablespoon canola oil 1½ teaspoons soy sauce 1½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce 1 Medjool date, made into a paste, or 1 tablespoon sweetener 2 portobello mushrooms, roughly diced “Bacon” Vinaigrette 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar 3 teaspoons Dijon mustard 5 tablespoons of mushroom drippings plus canola oil 4 heads frisee […]
Tina Howell

Snickerdoodle Apple Cobbler, a delightful dessert

Who doesn't love a good cobbler and an easy one to make at that? If you are not familiar with cobbler, it is a fruit-filled dessert made in a deep dish, that has a thick, cake-like crust on top. Some of the most popular, traditional cobblers are made with peaches, apples or blueberries but you can really make any kind of cobbler with just a few simple ingredients. This snickerdoodle apple cobbler is one that is filled with ooey gooey goodness and so easy to make, just layer into a baking pan for a simple and delicious dessert.
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy