ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Eleanor Clift and Douglas Cohn: What's the end game for Vladimir Corleone?

The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

Vladimir Putin is more than the president of the Russian Federation, he is the godfather of an international criminal organization, and his capos (the bosses of bosses) are various oligarchs at home and abroad. In this, he has turned Russia into a criminal enterprise masquerading as a country.

These wealthy underlings are funded and even created with money from the FSB (Federal Security Service), an entity itself funded not only by the Russian state but also through money laundering and other illegal activities.

The scheme primarily is money-based, but not exclusively. Here in Moldova the income tax is a flat rate of 12 percent. In the U.S., the once graduated tax was changed by the Reagan Administration’s flat tax of 28 percent, which subsequently crept up to the current top rate of 37 percent. These low tax rates led to the creation of a new robber baron class harking back to the days of Vanderbilt, J.P. Morgan and friends.

Putin saw opportunity in these wealth-creating blunders. In Moldova, the FSB is linked with Vladimir Plahotniuc, who since fled to the U.S. then Turkey, and Ilan Shor, who fled to Israel. Moldova is seeking their extradition, and to their discredit neither Israel nor Turkey is displaying any urgency. Meanwhile, the U.S. has imposed sanctions against both men.

Shor, called “The Young One” (he is 35) by the FSB, is the head of a Russian-allied political party of mostly Russian-speaking Moldovans, a carryover from the Soviet occupation when Russians were urged to populate territories and countries they acquired during the first half of the 20th Century.

Similar Russian minorities exist in Ukraine, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Georgia and other countries on the Russian periphery.

Putin uses his wealthy surrogates to sew discord through political activism (Shor was a mayor and a member of the Moldovan Parliament), disinformation (as documented in the U.S.), political protests, bribes (the Warsaw Institute reported the existence of paid protesters), and economic incentives.

One of the FSB’s well-known self-proclaimed billionaires in the U.S., who never speaks ill of Putin or well of Ukraine, and capos in other countries likewise do Putin’s bidding. Destabilization is always the goal.

Apart from his billionaire capos, Putin also employs direct economic pressure through oil, gas, and the food-chain.

All this is on display in Moldova where Russian state-owned Gazprom has cut gas deliveries by 30 percent. This has forced Moldova to dramatically increase energy costs to consumers, many of whom have joined in anti-government protests.

This same scenario is playing out throughout Europe as Putin is attempting to win on the economically-driven, energy blackmail, political front what he is losing on the battlefront.

But what precisely is he looking to win? As we connect the dots we seek the motives. Is it security (which he falsely claims), political hegemony, dominance, territory or, as with the mafia, simply a matter of money, power, and the nature of the beast devoid of any specific goal? We know it is not ideology, which was a prime factor in the Soviet communist days, because Putin, like the mafia, has no ideology.

Washington Merry-Go-Round presents today’s events in historical perspective. Eleanor Clift and Douglas Cohn are veteran commentators.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Reflector

Letter: Letter writer's fear for America misplaced

I read with interest Mr. John Cleary’s recent submission (“Change is necessary,” Nov. 5-7). In it, Mr. Cleary claims that never in his 80 some years has he “felt such visceral fear as in the last two years.” Let’s think about that. Mr. Clearly claims to remember the Cold War, so he must remember the Cuban Missile Crisis when we came to the brink of nuclear war. He must remember the air raid siren tests and the atmospheric tests of nuclear warheads. And yet he...
The Associated Press

Massive turnout in defense of Mexico's electoral authority

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people packed the Mexican capital’s main boulevard Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president’s efforts during his nearly four years in office. The massive turnout was a strong rebuke of the president’s assertion that criticism comes only from a relatively small, elite opposition. Opposition parties and civil society organizations had called on Mexicans to demonstrate in the capital and other cities against proposed electoral reforms that would remake the National Electoral Institute, one of the country’s most prized and trusted institutions. López Obrador sees the institute as beholden to the elite, but critics say his reforms would threaten its independence and make it more political. The initiative includes eliminating state-level electoral offices, cutting public financing of political parties and allowing the public to elect members of the electoral authority rather than the lower chamber of Congress.
The Daily Reflector

Editorial: Status quo unacceptable in Haiti crisis

Haiti is in the throes of one of the most dire emergencies in its crisis-prone recent history, one increasingly likely to wash up on U.S. shores in the form of desperate migrants. Its government, which is integral to the problem, last month requested international military intervention, and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres agreed that “armed action” is urgently required. In response, the United States, Canada and other key powers have dithered — even as the Biden administration is reported to be preparing to house waves of Haitian refugees at the U.S. military base at Guantánamo Bay. The situation is...
MONTANA STATE
The Daily Reflector

Froma Harrop: Freedom to boycott is free speech, too

It takes a certain inconsistency to argue, as Elon Musk has, that activists are “trying to destroy free speech in America” by pressuring companies to pause advertising on Twitter, the social media platform he just overpaid for. A “free speech absolutist,” as Musk describes himself, would surely understand that activists saying their piece to corporations are also engaging in free speech. Wouldn’t he? The makers of Cheerios, Centrum vitamins or Chevy Silverados have zero obligation to advertise anywhere they don’t want to. Same goes for...
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy