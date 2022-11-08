Citadel Mall COVID-19 vaccination site to close Nov. 9

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at the Citadel Mall will close on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The site has provided access to vaccines since July 2021. El Paso County Public Health said the shift is part of a return to normal operations, with the goal of having residents seek vaccinations from their typical medical providers, such as their doctor or local pharmacy. COVID-19 vaccines remain widely available throughout El Paso County across numerous health care providers, clinics, and pharmacies.

El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) said they continue to make COVID-19, flu, and routine vaccinations available to residents:

To search for a location by zip code, visit www.vaccines.gov .

EPCPH continues to provide vaccinations at community events through mobile outreach. If you would like to schedule EPCPH’s mobile outreach van to provide vaccinations at your business, school, church, or community event, fill out this form .

To learn more or to find a location near you, visit: www.elpasocountyhealth.org/how-can-i-get-a-vaccine

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are available at EPCPH’s Immunizations Clinic, located at the Citizens Services Center. Call (719) 578-3199, option 5 to schedule an appointment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.