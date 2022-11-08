ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

Clemons, Wyoming beat Colorado State 14-13

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)Jayden Clemons threw for a touchdown and ran for another score to help Wyoming beat Colorado State 14-13 Saturday. Wyoming (7-3, 5-1 Mountain West) went three-and-out on the game’s first drive and Tory Horton returned the ensuing punt 72 yards for a touchdown and Michael Boyle kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Rams a 10-0 lead with 14:10 left in the second quarter.
FORT COLLINS, CO
ketk.com

Corbett helps send Denver past Colorado College 90-68

DENVER (AP)Tyree Corbett finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds to help Denver defeat Division III-member Colorado College 90-68 on Thursday night. Lukas Kisunas scored 18 points and added six rebounds. for the Pioneers (2-0). Justin Mullins finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points. Scott...
DENVER, CO
ketk.com

USC RB Travis Dye leaves field on cart with left leg injury

LOS ANGELES (AP)Southern California running back Travis Dye has been taken from the Coliseum field on a cart after injuring his left leg during the No. 8 Trojans’ game against Colorado on Friday night. Dye grabbed his left leg immediately after getting tackled awkwardly in the second quarter. He...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy