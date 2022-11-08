ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Creighton takes down SDSU in Top 25 matchup

By Sean Bower
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOpTP_0j2YaCvV00

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — No. 21 Creighton pulled away down the stretch as they downed No. 23 South Dakota State 78-69 Monday night in Brookings.

South Dakota State led 19-14 after one quarter and would take a 36-33 lead into halftime. Creighton would outscore SDSU 23-16 in the 3rd to take a 56-52 lead going into the 4th quarter.

The Jacks would battle back in the 4th, but Creighton would pull away down the stretch for the 78-69 victory.

Creighton’s Lauren Jensen led all scorers with 30 points, while former Sioux Falls O’Gorman standout Emma Ronsiek added 6 points in the win.

Myah Selland paced SDSU with 22 points. Freshman Brooklyn Meyer tallied 12 in her Jackrabbit debut while Haleigh Timmer and Ellie Colbeck each added 10 points.

SDSU is back in action on Friday at home against Lehigh.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Jacks win 10th straight, claim MVC outright championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – Top-ranked South Dakota State displayed a swarming defense throughout the day and the offense found its stride in the second quarter for a Jackrabbit squad that completed a perfect season in Missouri Valley Football Conference play with a 31-7 victory over Illinois State Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. With […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Sioux Falls back on track, defeats Upper Iowa 50-6

FAYETTE, IA (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls football team dominated the Upper Iowa Peacocks today with a booming 50-6 win, giving head coach Jon Anderson his 50th career win. The Cougars opened the game with a 20-yard field goal to score first and never looked back. Cam Alfaro came away with his third […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Saturday Night Scoreboard – November 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the local area below: COLLEGE FOOTBALL No. 1 South Dakota State 31 Illinois State 7 South Dakota 19 North Dakota 28 Augustana 49 SMSU 0 Sioux Falls 50 Upper Iowa 6 MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL South Dakota 82 Dakota State 6 Augustana 46 Washburn 75 Sioux Falls […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Falls to No.23 South Dakota State

Box Score BROOKINGS, S.D. - The Lehigh women's basketball team suffered a 91-73 loss to No.23 South Dakota State on the Jackrabbits home court Friday night. "We said very few times do you get this opportunity to come out and play a ranked team in an awesome environment like South Dakota State has," said head coach Addie Micir. "We wanted us to go take it to show that we are a good team, but we need to level up and show the level of toughness and grittiness that was needed, and I thought we did that."
BETHLEHEM, PA
KELOLAND

SDSU volleyball sweeps Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. (SDSU) – South Dakota State volleyball picked up its third straight sweep Thursday with a 25-14, 25-23, 25-14 win over Oral Roberts at the Cooper Aerobics Center. This victory avenges a 3-1 Jackrabbit loss to the Golden Eagles on October 15 at Frost. SDSU is on a four-match win streak. The Jackrabbits (14-13, […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Creighton women defeat USD in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — No. 21 Creighton got 21 points and 10 rebounds from Morgan Maly and 16 points and four assists from Molly Mogensen in a 74-51 win against South Dakota Thursday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Creighton moved to 2-0 with the win, topping both South Dakota State and South Dakota on the […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Sayler among four to sign with SDSU Men’s Basketball

The South Dakota State men's basketball team has received completed paperwork from four student-athletes that are expected to join the Jackrabbit program ahead of the 2023 fall semester. Slated to don Yellow and Blue as freshmen next season are Joe Sayler (White River, S.D.), Gabriel "Bubz" Alvarez (Houston, Texas), William Whorton (Milwaukee, Wis.) and Conner Kraft (Fargo, N.D.).
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Thursday Scoreboard – November 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at some scores from around the region: NBA G-LEAGUE Sioux Falls Skyforce 127, Fort Wayne 117 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SDSU 3, Oral Roberts 0 USD 3, Kansas City 0 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL #21 Creighton 74, USD 51 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 9B State Championship – Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Herreid/Selby Area […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women add two on Signing Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State head women’s basketball coach Aaron Johnston has announced the addition of two players to the 2023-24 roster Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. Hilary Behrens and Jenna Hopp each signed letters of intent and will enroll at SDSU next fall. Hilary Behrens (6-0, Guard — Brandon, S.D., […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Dentlinger layup lifts SDSU past Boise State

BOISE, IDAHO (SDSU) — The South Dakota State men’s basketball team looked like it was heading towards a second consecutive overtime contest in just its second game of the 2022-23 season late in its matchup Wednesday versus Boise State. Two nights after a season-opening overtime defeat, SDSU senior Matt Dentlinger provided a game-winning layup with one second remaining […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU volleyball adds five on Signing Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State head volleyball coach Dan Georgalas announced the addition of five players to the squad for the 2023 season as part of National Signing Day Wednesday. Brogan Beck, Rylee Martin, McKenna Moehrle, Stella Winterfeld and Sylvie Zgonc will all enroll at South Dakota State as freshmen next fall. “The 2023 class is our staff’s […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy