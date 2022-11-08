Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories
Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
Access Justice Brooklyn to honor a pair of attorneys at annual gala
Access Justice Brooklyn, formerly known as the Brooklyn Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project, will honor a pair of attorneys during its upcoming gala on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. Janice MacAvoy, a partner at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP, will receive the “Dedication to Justice”...
Brooklyn Law School examines the Lenapehoking Anthology
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Over the last few years, Brooklyn Law School has made an effort to develop its own living land and acknowledgement of the Indiginous people that formerly lived here. Last week, the school welcomed members of the Lenape Center as a celebration of Native American Heritage Month...
What’s News, Breaking: Friday, November 11, 2022
POPULAR FERRY RETURNING TO GREENPOINT COMMUTERS: “At long last, Greenpointers can get their sea legs again.” That the way AMNY expressed it, and City Councilmember Lincoln Restler (D-33rd District) confirmed in a tweet that service is restored, effective this coming Monday, November 14, docking at the NYC Ferry stop on India Street, and taking the East River route, with stops in DUMBO and Wall Street, although the ferry’s own website does not yet provide a timetable for this particular stop.
Brooklyn Bookbeat: Margo Donohue investigates Brooklyn on the big screen
Despite what you may think, the birthplace of America’s major motion picture industry is not Los Angeles – it’s Brookln. In 1907, before the first studio opened in Hollywood, the most prolific film production company was located in Midwood and went by the name of Vitagraph Studios (after Thomas Edison’s Vitaphone — the world’s first film projector).
Speeding Brooklyn Tesla driver charged for killing 1, injuring 3
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Wednesday that a Brooklyn man has been indicted for reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, and related charges for killing an 18-year-old passenger and injuring three others when he allegedly drove a Tesla at a very high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a turn.
