POPULAR FERRY RETURNING TO GREENPOINT COMMUTERS: “At long last, Greenpointers can get their sea legs again.” That the way AMNY expressed it, and City Councilmember Lincoln Restler (D-33rd District) confirmed in a tweet that service is restored, effective this coming Monday, November 14, docking at the NYC Ferry stop on India Street, and taking the East River route, with stops in DUMBO and Wall Street, although the ferry’s own website does not yet provide a timetable for this particular stop.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO