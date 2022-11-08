BISMARCK, ND, Thursday, Nov. 10, 5:30 P.M. CT — Due to continuous snowfall and delayed snow removal operations in the Bismarck and Mandan area, all in-person classes scheduled for Friday, November 11, have been cancelled. Teaching faculty are asked to update their students on Canvas before 8 a.m. Friday, November 11, as to expectations for Friday, which may include scheduled sessions of synchronous videoconference instruction. Students have the responsibility to monitor Canvas carefully.

