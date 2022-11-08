Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Eight dogs and 22 cats keep Bismarck woman company during blizzard
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve all weathered the storm in different ways. The blizzard for one Bismarck woman certainly wasn’t lonely. Since Wednesday night, Sara Huft’s given up the comforts of home. “I stayed here the last two nights. I brought my camping cot. I have it...
KFYR-TV
University of Mary cancels in-person classes, offices closed Friday
BISMARCK, ND, Thursday, Nov. 10, 5:30 P.M. CT — Due to continuous snowfall and delayed snow removal operations in the Bismarck and Mandan area, all in-person classes scheduled for Friday, November 11, have been cancelled. Teaching faculty are asked to update their students on Canvas before 8 a.m. Friday, November 11, as to expectations for Friday, which may include scheduled sessions of synchronous videoconference instruction. Students have the responsibility to monitor Canvas carefully.
