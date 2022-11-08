When The Bloodline sans Sami Zayn made their way to the ring at the end of WWE SmackDown, it felt like the group was preparing for a right-proper acknowledgment session. On paper, things have been really going The Bloodline’s way as of late, with Roman Reigns successfully defending his belt against the ever-unconventional Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Jey Uso overcame a seeming arm injury to secure a win with his brother Jimmy at Crown Jewel and then overcame the same issue with a big-time title win on SmackDown against the New Day that secured the team the longest Tag Team Championship reign in WWE history regardless of what the belt was named at the time. Factor in the incredible reaction Zayn has been getting at shows around the world, even when he isn’t there, and Sikoa’s consistent spot in the mid-card picture fighting for the Intercontinental Championship, and you’re left with a faction led by the ever-charismatic Paul Heyman that is rightfully the featured product on SmackDown week-in and week-out.

17 HOURS AGO