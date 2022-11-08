Read full article on original website
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
MyNorthwest.com
Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics
As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Washington Horse Positive for Pigeon Fever
The state vet office confirmed that a horse in Kitsap County, Washington, has tested positive for pigeon fever. The horse has draining from an abdominal swelling. It is currently under private vet care. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
KING-5
Filipino brioche a specialty at brand new Everett cafe
EVERETT, Wash. — Paula Paraiso, the owner of Enseamada Cafe in Everett, creates dishes that remind her of home. She grew up in the Philippines and all of the pastries, drinks, and food pay homage to those flavors. One of her favorite treats growing up were ensaymadas, a super...
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space Needle
A Washington witness at Seattle reported watching and videotaping a flashing light “zipping around the sky” at about 9 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tri-City Herald
Best pastries in Washington? French bakery with savory and sweet treats makes Yelp list
The best spot for pastries in Washington is a French bakery that serves sweet and savory treats, Yelp says. Petit Pierre Bakery in Seattle was recognized as the top spot for pastries in the state, according to a list released by Yelp on Monday, Nov. 7. To find the best...
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Tacoma public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
WSDOT demands Everett mayor retraction, apology in homeless hotels flap
(The Center Square) – Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin called out the Washington State Department of Transportation for moving homeless people into Everett motels. State departments responded with contrary information to Franklin and requests for a public apology. In a statement posted on Twitter, Franklin said the department is moving...
This Is The Best Burrito In Washington
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
seattleschild.com
Why Washington needs a capital gains tax
I learned plenty about the needs of children and their families from years of working in early learning and family support. But when I became a mother myself one thing became clear: Families need more affordable child care options. The too-high cost of childcare. Currently in Tacoma, it costs between...
KING-5
We're wild about this wild chantrelle mushroom dish from Cafe Campagne — Make it tonight!
SEATTLE — One thing that brings this region together is helping those in need. Home Team Harvest is Washington state's largest annual food drive and this year, we are hoping to raise 21 million meals for Washington families. It's a time when both individuals and businesses rally together to...
publicola.com
Ex-Mayor Suggests Redistricting Map is “Retribution” Against “Older, Wealthier, Whiter” Magnolia; Election Reform Campaigns Lack Local Funding
1.The Seattle Redistricting Commission officially adopted a new map for Seattle City Council districts Tuesday, though not without some wind-related drama: As commissioner (and former mayor) Greg Nickels was preparing to make his final case against the decision to divide Magnolia across two districts, his power (along with that of more than 10,000 other West Seattle residents) went out and the meeting had to be delayed for several minutes.
Does anyone know where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Tacoma?
Purchasing on line is full of uncertainty and unpredictability. I want to touch and try on the clothes before I pay the bill. So where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Tacoma? Please give me some suggestions.
Chopper captures video of pod of orcas off Elliott Bay
Chopper 7 captured video of a large pod of orcas off Elliott Bay on Monday. About a dozen orcas were spotted splashing and jumping together. Last year, nearly 30 different Bigg’s orca whales were seen over the Labor Day weekend around the Sound. According to the Orca Behavior Institute,...
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
Are face mask still in daily use in Tacoma?
I’m going to Tacoma next week for a business trip. I’ve been trying to find out if face mask are in daily use in Tacoma. For example in shopping centre, cinemas or entering/leaving a restaurant.
publicola.com
So Much for That Backlash: Voters Saying “Yes” to Progressive Local Candidates
Anyone hoping for a continuation of 2021’s local backlash election, when Seattle voters chose a slate of candidates who promised to crack down on crime and visible homelessness, should have been disappointed by Tuesday’s early election results, which showed progressive and left-leaning local candidates defeating their more conservative opponents by solid margins.
Early Puget Sound snow sees rush to buy winter tires
With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s this week, forecasters say western Washington low-lands could see their first “measurable” accumulation of snow, and that is prompting a flurry of activity to purchase winter tires. Cole McIntosh, a manager at Les Schwab in Edmonds, only expects it to...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: With 8,000 challenged ballots, don’t have a sloppy signature
We have a lot of experience with vote-by-mail here in Washington, so I apologize if you’ve heard this before, but – this is no time to get sloppy, especially if you’re a procrastinator. I want your vote to count, and if you’re in a rush, you risk...
q13fox.com
WA 9th Congressional District: Democrat incumbent challenged by republican small business owner
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D) has represented Washington’s 9th Congressional District for 25 years, which covers parts of Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Kent and Tacoma. His republican opponent, Doug Basler, owner of digital advertising agency and former senior vice-chair of the King County Republican Party, has challenged Rep. Adam Smith four times in the past. However, he believes his commitments to find solutions on crime, the homelessness crisis, and rising inflation rates will give him a competitive edge in this year's midterms.
Does buying a condo in Tacoma make sense over renting?
Currently looking at condos and many of the ones that interest me, it turns out the mortgage payment is going to be about what rent costs are in the neighborhood. However with property tax and building HOA, there’s about $1,000 in costs per month included in that which would be permanent even after the condo is paid off, probably will expect that to increase over the years. Condos don’t seem to appreciate much as many of the ones I see might have sold in 2000 for nearly the same price it’s on the market for now.
