States are counting votes with key races still in play. Here's what to know

New batches of votes were reported late Thursday evening in Arizona and Nevada -- states with key races that will determine control of the Senate -- but it's still not clear when enough of the outstanding hundreds of thousands of ballots will be counted to call the Senate and gubernatorial contests in those states.
Democrats and Republicans push voters to 'cure' flawed mail ballots with Nevada races still uncalled

Political organizations, especially Democratic-leaning unions, that spent months urging people to vote in Nevada's key Senate race are now turning their focus toward "curing" flawed mail-in ballots in the still-uncalled contest. "Curing" is a process in which voters correct problems with their mail ballot, ensuring that it gets counted. This...
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, CNN projects

Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona. The party defied the historical trend of midterm elections breaking against parties in power and overcame anxiety over high inflation, cementing its majority as voters rejected Republican candidates who had aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump and in many cases parroted his lies about widespread election fraud.
Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects

Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly...
