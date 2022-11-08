Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Election officials urge patience as counting goes on in critical House and Senate races
Election officials are urging patience and trying to tamp down on conspiracy theories about why the vote count in western states isn't yet done as control of the House and Senate hangs in the balance. About 540,000 votes in Arizona and 95,000 in Nevada remained to be counted as of...
15 Hilarious Reactions To Democrats Keeping The Senate
"Dems just won the senate in the middle of Tiffany Trump’s wedding; it literally could not have gone better than this."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
States are counting votes with key races still in play. Here's what to know
New batches of votes were reported late Thursday evening in Arizona and Nevada -- states with key races that will determine control of the Senate -- but it's still not clear when enough of the outstanding hundreds of thousands of ballots will be counted to call the Senate and gubernatorial contests in those states.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats and Republicans push voters to 'cure' flawed mail ballots with Nevada races still uncalled
Political organizations, especially Democratic-leaning unions, that spent months urging people to vote in Nevada's key Senate race are now turning their focus toward "curing" flawed mail-in ballots in the still-uncalled contest. "Curing" is a process in which voters correct problems with their mail ballot, ensuring that it gets counted. This...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats edge closer to control of US Senate with a key Arizona victory and a tightening race in Nevada
Democrats are just one seat away from keeping control of the US Senate as all eyes turn to Nevada, where the competitive Senate race is increasingly trending in Democrats' direction. CNN projected late Friday that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, who was elected in 2020 to fill the term...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democratic super PAC to put millions behind new Georgia runoff ad as both parties turn focus to key contest
A top Democratic super PAC will begin airing a new ad attacking Republican Herschel Walker's character on Saturday, as both parties turn their focus to a Georgia Senate runoff that may end up determining control of the Senate. First provided to CNN, the ad, titled "Shown Us" from Georgia Honor...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, CNN projects
Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona. The party defied the historical trend of midterm elections breaking against parties in power and overcame anxiety over high inflation, cementing its majority as voters rejected Republican candidates who had aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump and in many cases parroted his lies about widespread election fraud.
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects
Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump sues January 6 committee seeking to block subpoena for his testimony and documents
Former President Donald Trump has sued the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, as a way to challenge its subpoena for documents and his testimony, according to filings in a federal court in Florida. Trump is challenging both the legitimacy of the committee -- which multiple courts have upheld...
Comments / 0