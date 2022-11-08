ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Rose soccer teams are NCAA tournament bound

By Brandon Williams
ALBANY, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Both Saint Rose soccer programs awaited their fate in the Division II NCAA tournament Monday night.

The men’s team is making its first NCAA tournament appearance in program history. The Golden Knights take the ninth seed in Super Region I and will match up against No. 8 Notre Dame College (OH) on Thursday, November 10, at 6 PM.

“I think we’re all lost for words frankly,” said senior midfielder Harry Soederlind. “I feel like this has been a long time coming. We’ve come so close so many times. So to sit here with this group of guys, which I consider family, it’s just been amazing. Yeah, it feels great,” he added.

The Women earned the No. 1 seed in the East region and will play eighth-seeded Jefferson College on Friday, November 11, at 1 PM. These two met in the first round of the NCAA tournament last season, with the Golden Knights winning off penalty kicks.

“It’s so surreal,” said junior midfielder/back Jada Brown. “It just shows you that all the hard work time and, effort that you put in does pay off in the end and like coach said we are going into our third season so as it goes on it just gets more exciting more fun, it challenges us to different levels and, it just makes the team chemistry and, everyone come together to achieve one goal like coach said,” she added.

In 2021, Saint Rose lost in the Finals to Grand Valley State, but since then, they have put it in the rearview and are focused on re-writing history in 2022.

