When two guys traveling on a work trip meet over way too many Jameson shots, friendship is bound to ensue. That is the simple, hazy beginning of Cameron and Jonathan who would eventually go on to create Pour Another Round, a podcast that dives into the stories of the people and places behind our favorite beers. Since we’re equal opportunity drinkists, we also have ventured into some distilleries, cideries, and wineries. It is our versatility of boozy interests that forged a great partnership with Destination Madison as they were beginning to promote Madison On Tap — Wisconsin’s newest craft beverage trail.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO