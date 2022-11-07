ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Holiday Shopping Guide

The Long Distance-r Distance makes the heart grow fonder, and Madison has ready-to-ship gifts that reflect that sentiment. WiscoBoxes are the perfect way to send love from Wisconsin. These beautifully curated gift boxes feature all-Wisconsin products. And while there are curated boxes (like the Bloody Merry, Supper Club and Baby Badger), there is also an option to create a custom box.
Meet Pour Another Round: Your Madison On Tap Experts

When two guys traveling on a work trip meet over way too many Jameson shots, friendship is bound to ensue. That is the simple, hazy beginning of Cameron and Jonathan who would eventually go on to create Pour Another Round, a podcast that dives into the stories of the people and places behind our favorite beers. Since we’re equal opportunity drinkists, we also have ventured into some distilleries, cideries, and wineries. It is our versatility of boozy interests that forged a great partnership with Destination Madison as they were beginning to promote Madison On Tap — Wisconsin’s newest craft beverage trail.
