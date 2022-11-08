Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Related
Person Approached By Man, Woman Shot, Killed Near Hartford Intersection, Police Say
A Connecticut man was shot and killed after being confronted by a man and woman while walking on a city street. The incident took place in Hartford around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the area of 2194 Main St. Hartford Police officers responded to the area on a report...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police identify victim of 3rd homicide in a week
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Department said it responded to a deadly shooting in the area of Main and Capen streets on Wednesday night. Police identified the victim 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford. They called it the third homicide this week in capital city. They said the victim...
Hartford man killed in shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police say they are investigating a homicide on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of Main St and Capen St around 8:30 p.m., and found the victim there. The victim, 46-year-old Lamonte Brown, was unresponsive and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.
Hartford sees its 36th 2021 homicide
Hartford police say a city camera has captured images of the city’s 36th homicide this year, showing a man confronted by a couple and then shot dead
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Identify Suspect in Halloween Killing
Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Waterbury on Halloween. Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant charging Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury, with murder. They say Rhodes shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Pellot on October 31. The shooting took place around 4...
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating after teen assaulted, shot
NEWPORT — Detectives with the state police say they are investigating after a man was shot early this morning. Police were notified by North Country Hospital that a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound at around 6:45 a.m. The victim was identified as Kalil Laboy, 19,...
Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
Eyewitness News
New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who...
Hartford police investigating homicide after man shot multiple times
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police were at the scene of a homicide Monday evening. The death happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street, according to Lt. Aaron Bosvert. A citizen called to report that a person was shot on the back porch of the building’s second floor, according to police. The victim, 46-year-old […]
Family of Woodbridge homicide victim continues to look for answers
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven family is still searching for answers three years after 28-year-old Abdur Terrell was found dead in Woodbridge. Terrell’s family is continuing their fight for justice. On Tuesday, his family retraced the steps to where police found his body three years ago. As Woodbridge Police continue their homicide investigation, […]
West Hartford Man Found Shot To Death On Porch Of Hartford Home, Police Say
Police are searching for a suspect after a Connecticut man was found shot to death on the porch of a second-floor home. The shooting took place in Hartford around 5:20 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 at 135 Nelson St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, officers responded to...
Eyewitness News
Fatal motorcycle accident closes road in Derby
DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Derby Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Seymour Avenue. Police say the road will be closed between Griffin Hospital and Spring Street for several hours while officers investigate. Police ask that any witnesses or those with information contact the Derby Police Department...
Eyewitness News
Bristol couple charged with robbing stores in over 20 CT towns
(WFSB) – A Bristol couple is facing charges after they robbed stores across Connecticut over the span of a month. The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were charged for the robberies. Cross and Barbera were charged after an...
Hartford has most homicides since '03
Hartford has most homicides since ‘03, with the 35th killing of the year being a man shot dead on a back porch in the city’s northeast section.
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
Pair Wanted For Using Stolen Car In Newark Shooting: Police
Authorities in Newark are seeking two women in connection with a stolen car used in a September shooting, they said. The fingerprints of Quanazia Bennett, 21, of Newark, and Kelly Devereaux, 24, of Bloomfield, were recovered from the car used in the Sept. 20 incident at 18th Avenue and Hunterdon Street around midnight, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. A warrant was issued for their arrest on Oct. 6.
Suspect Nabbed After Man, Pregnant Woman Shot At Newington Store
Two employees of a Connecticut auto parts store were shot, including a pregnant woman, during a robbery. The incident took place in Hartford County around 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 in Newington at the O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 3443 Berlin Turnpike. According to Sgt. Ryan Deane, of the...
Eyewitness News
Crews fight early morning fire in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials say firefighters responded to a fire early this morning in West Hartford. Around 6 A.M., West Hartford public safety dispatch received calls for a building fire at 37 Nesbit Ave. First due firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the kitchen window...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate deadly hotel room shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in a Hartford hotel room on Sunday. Police said it happened at the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street. Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was taken...
Comments / 0