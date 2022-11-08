SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw three touchdown passes, Jordan Byrd returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD and San Diego State beat San Jose State 43-27 to become bowl eligible. San Diego State (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) has won nine of its last 10 against the Spartans. Chevan Cordeiro scored on a 3-yard touchdown run that gave San Jose State (6-3, 4-2) a 14-0 lead with 4:58 left in the first quarter. Byrd caught the ensuing kickoff at the 5, started up the middle and then broke multiple tackles as he broke to the left and raced up the sideline for a touchdown to ignite a string of 38 consecutive points by the Aztecs. Cordeiro finished 19-of-33 passing for 195 yards and three touchdowns.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO