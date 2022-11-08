Read full article on original website
Here’s what’s happening with Alaska’s vote count
Laraine Derr feeds ballots through a scanner on Wednesday, June 15 at the office of the Alaska Division of Elections in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - There have been a lot of questions about how far along the Alaska Division of Elections is in counting the ballots for the election that ended on Tuesday.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 11, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Congressional candidates Kelly Tshibaka and Sarah Palin cast doubt on Alaska’s...
In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats
Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from the Senate’s current makeup. Of […] The post In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Kelly Tshibaka dances on Election Night
Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign they say were designed to shame them into voting. Some voters are outraged about a Governor Dunleavy campaign mailer, calling it an invasion of privacy that's designed to shame them into voting. Eliminating the immersion program is a cost too high, some ASD...
Initial election results released in 2022 Alaska General Election
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Election has released the first wave of unofficial results in this year's general election. As of 2:38 pm Wednesday, 400 precincts out of 402 have reported, and 217,550 votes have been counted. Still to be counted is Chevak and Gambell. In the...
Kenai salutes local veterans
The Kenai post of the American Legion saluted local veterans today at a ceremony at its space in Old Town Kenai. The celebration was a chance to recognize some of the estimated thousands of veterans who live on the Kenai Peninsula today, some whose service dates as far back as World War II. But year round, the post is also a gathering place to make sure veterans are not without the material and social support they need.
Begich, Bye, Palin and Peltola run for U.S. House of Representatives
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin, Libertarian Chris Bye and incumbent Democrat Mary Peltola are running for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Begich said Alaska has always offered the possibility of generational wealth. “As we think about the future of the state,...
Here are the latest vote tallies in Alaska’s first ranked choice general election
We won’t know the final results of the election for several weeks. But preliminary results from the Alaska Division of Elections on Tuesday will include votes cast at polling places that day, plus early voting ballots from Oct. 24 through Nov. 3. The count only includes first-place votes, and it will be updated in the days following Election Day as more mailed ballots are received.
Montana voters elect first transgender state legislator
MISSOULA, MT- Zooey Zephyr has won her election in the state of Montana representing the House District 100. She will be Montana's first trans woman to serve the legislator. Zephyr defeated her Republican challenger with 80% of the vote. As of this morning Zephyr has changed her Twitter name to...
A network of volunteers help new immigrants navigate the transit system in southern Maine
Navigating any public transportation system in the U.S. as a new immigrant can be confusing and intimidating. It’s why a man in southern Maine founded a network of multilingual volunteers to help new immigrants get to their appointments and run errands easily. Ari Snider of Maine Public Radio reports.
Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races
SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
It'll Be Colder In Texas Than Alaska This Weekend
Temperatures will be about 10 to 20 degrees below normal.
WA 9th Congressional District: Democrat incumbent challenged by republican small business owner
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D) has represented Washington’s 9th Congressional District for 25 years, which covers parts of Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Kent and Tacoma. His republican opponent, Doug Basler, owner of digital advertising agency and former senior vice-chair of the King County Republican Party, has challenged Rep. Adam Smith four times in the past. However, he believes his commitments to find solutions on crime, the homelessness crisis, and rising inflation rates will give him a competitive edge in this year's midterms.
Evening newscast — Nov. 10 2022
Troopers seize fentanyl and other drugs and Moose Pass, and say it’s part of a trend of fentanyl busts around the state. Plus, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game releases a preliminary report about this season's salmon earnings.
Agrium & Alaska LNG Project Identified As Key Components To Hydrogen Hub Proposal
The conceivability of a re-opening of the Agrium plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, based on the two facilities abilities to produce hydrogen in quantities sufficient for a U.S. based Hydrogen Hub, was lined-out in an announcement by the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) in a statement released on November 7th.
Republicans Win All Wyoming Elected State Offices In 2022
On top of Governor Mark Gordon winning his re-election bid, Wyoming Republicans also won the other elected State Offices. Chuck Gray (Secretary of State), Curt Meier (State Treasurer) and Kristi Racines (State Auditor) all ran unopposed in the November General Election after winning in the August primary. Megan Degenfelder of...
2022 General Election Results
Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 1:30 a.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 48%, 95,460 votes...
Soldotna Clarifies The Violations Of Unlawful Interconnection Of Sewers
The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance to clarify the violation of unlawful interconnection of sewers under the minor offense schedule to include a fine for violation of Soldotna Municipal Code. This change has been made to keep the minor offense adjudication process efficient and effective. Public Works Director Kyle...
Wyoming voters reject Constitutional Amendment B, deciding to leave judge retirement age at 70
CASPER, Wyo. — During the General Election, voters rejected an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution to raise the mandatory retirement age for Wyoming Supreme Court justices and district court judges. About 60% of voters cast a vote against Constitutional Amendment B, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office....
