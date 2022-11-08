The Kenai post of the American Legion saluted local veterans today at a ceremony at its space in Old Town Kenai. The celebration was a chance to recognize some of the estimated thousands of veterans who live on the Kenai Peninsula today, some whose service dates as far back as World War II. But year round, the post is also a gathering place to make sure veterans are not without the material and social support they need.

