Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Crews fight early morning fire in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials say firefighters responded to a fire early this morning in West Hartford. Around 6 A.M., West Hartford public safety dispatch received calls for a building fire at 37 Nesbit Ave. First due firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the kitchen window...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire crews on scene at building fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene at a working fire in the city of New Haven this morning. Around 11:15 A.M, public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 55 Anthony Street. No other information was immediately available at this time. Motorists should seek alternate...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police identify victim of 3rd homicide in a week

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Department said it responded to a deadly shooting in the area of Main and Capen streets on Wednesday night. Police identified the victim 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford. They called it the third homicide this week in capital city. They said the victim...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.

A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Pepper spray incident leads to evacuation of high school in Bridgeport

BRIDBEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Pepper spray was accidentally discharged at a high school in Bridgeport on Thursday morning, according to police. The Bridgeport Police Department said it happened at Bassick High School and prompted its evacuation. It received several calls about it. “Preliminary reports indicate the building was being evacuated...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Bristol couple charged with robbing stores in over 20 CT towns

(WFSB) – A Bristol couple is facing charges after they robbed stores across Connecticut over the span of a month. The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were charged for the robberies. Cross and Barbera were charged after an...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Fatal motorcycle accident closes road in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Derby Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Seymour Avenue. Police say the road will be closed between Griffin Hospital and Spring Street for several hours while officers investigate. Police ask that any witnesses or those with information contact the Derby Police Department...
DERBY, CT
Eyewitness News

Early morning crash fouls up commute in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor early Wednesday morning. At approximately 8 A.M., state police were notified of a crash on I-291 in Windsor. EMS and local fire departments responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported. Police are asking the...
WINDSOR, CT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating after teen assaulted, shot

NEWPORT — Detectives with the state police say they are investigating after a man was shot early this morning. Police were notified by North Country Hospital that a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound at around 6:45 a.m. The victim was identified as Kalil Laboy, 19,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Identify Suspect in Halloween Killing

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Waterbury on Halloween. Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant charging Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury, with murder. They say Rhodes shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Pellot on October 31. The shooting took place around 4...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Family of Woodbridge homicide victim continues to look for answers

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven family is still searching for answers three years after 28-year-old Abdur Terrell was found dead in Woodbridge. Terrell’s family is continuing their fight for justice. On Tuesday, his family retraced the steps to where police found his body three years ago. As Woodbridge Police continue their homicide investigation, […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Woman seriously injured in Bristol crash Tuesday afternoon, police say

BRISTOL — A woman was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to Bristol Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Geoffrey Lund. Lund said the crash involved two cars, including a pickup truck. It reportedly occurred near the intersection of Park and Divinity streets around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
BRISTOL, CT

