Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Related
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Gruesome Videos Which Go Viral After Rapper's Death Highlight Heartbreaking Issue
Takeoff's death revealed the heartbreaking issue that society currently faces. The hip-hop industry was left shocked after news about Takeoff's unexpected death emerged. The rapper was the person Houston police referred to as the sole fatality during a shooting in downtown Houston. Two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Aside from feeling...
thesource.com
J. Prince Says He Will Not Protect Takeoff’s Killer
This week Hip Hop fans were shocked after Migos member Takeoff was murdered in front of a crowd of people outside a Houston bowling alley. The rapper was on video seen exiting the private birthday party for music exec Jas Prince. Jas’ father, Rap-a-Lot Records founder J. Prince, releases a...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
Takeoff made eerie statement about death just one week before he was killed
Late Migos rapper Takeoff discussed wanting his “flowers” while he was still “here” just one week before dying in a shooting. While appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast alongside Quavo to promote their new projects as rap duo Unc & Phew, Takeoff opened up about wanting recognition for his talent while he was still alive. “One thing I really, really love about the project is how you [are] shining. Of course you were shining before, but I felt like you were dancing on this one,” co-host N.O.R.E. told Takeoff. “It was your time to prove. Is that something you had on your mind...
Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?
Did Migos rapper Takeoff leave behind a wife or kids when he died? Here's what we know about the artist's relationships.
Graphic Footage Shows Heated Exchange and Person Of Interest in Moments Leading to Takeoff’s Death
New graphic footage shows the heated exchange that led to rapper Takeoff being fatally shot in Houston. Video also shows someone with a firearm that police have named as a person of interest. Eyewitness video taken at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday shows the moment Migos member Quavo in a...
J Prince Releases Statement Following Takeoff’s Death
J Prince has released a statement in the wake of the death of Takeoff, which occurred in the Rap-A-Lot founder's hometown of Houston. On Thursday (Nov. 3), the Texas rap patriarch shared a photo of Takeoff on Instagram along with a lengthy caption about the Migos rapper's murder, offering his condolences to the late Atlanta rhymer's friends and family.
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image
If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
What Was Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Net Worth At the Time of His Death?
Takeoff was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning on November 1. What was his net worth at the time of his death?
How to attend Takeoff’s funeral
Fans will be able to attend a celebration honoring Takeoff at noon Friday at State Farm Arena, according to a press rele...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Autopsy: Cause of Death Clarified, Where Were He Fatally Shot?
Takeoff's official cause of death has been determined a day after he was shot and killed. Local news outlet Click2Houston first confirmed that the man who was found dead by the Houston police on Tuesday was Takeoff. It disclosed that the rapper became a victim of gun violence after a shooting incident occurred in downtown Houston.
Takeoff Funeral Details Revealed
A week after his death, details have been released about Migos rapper Takeoff’s funeral. According to Atlanta radio station V-103, the funeral will be held on Friday, November 11, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The venue is where the Atlanta Hawks basketball team plays their home games. It...
Cardi B and Offset react to Takeoff’s tragic death
Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known by his stage name Takeoff, completed the three-member rap group of Migos alongside Quavo and Cardi B’s husband, Offset. While playing dice at a bowling alley in Houston, the 28-year-old rapper was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. In addition to...
Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
Click2Houston.com
Remembering Migos rapper Takeoff: See photos through the years with family, friends, best performances
Rapper Takeoff, one third of the Atlanta-based rap group Migos, was killed in a shooting at a private party early Tuesday in Houston. Takeoff, whose legal name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. The chart-topping trio, featuring Takeoff’s cousin Offset and uncle Quavo, released hits like “Motorsport” and “Bad and...
Celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang shares last moments with TakeOff just hours before he was shot to death
HOUSTON — A Houston business owner was one of the last to see TakeOff alive. The rapper made a stop at Johnny Dang & Co. Fine Custom Jewelry just hours before he was shot to death outside of a bowling alley in downtown Houston. Surveillance video from inside the...
Alabama Rapper Rich Boy Has Been Charged With Multiple Counts of Domestic Violence
The hip hop community has been shocked as of late by the recent occurrences in Alabama rapper Rich Boy's life. The artist, who rose to fame back in 2006 thanks to his hit track "Throw Some D’s," remained a local favorite for years with thousands of followers on social media.
Quavo’s Assistant Identified as One of the Victims Also Shot in Houston When Takeoff Was Killed
One of the other victims of the gunfire that led to Takeoff’s death has been identified. Joshua “Wash” Washington was shot during the melee in Houston, leading to the killing of one-third of the Migos, TMZ reports. Washington was one of the two victims who survived the shooting and is Quavo’s assistant. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.
hotnewhiphop.com
NoCap Gets Dragged Over His Instagram Post To Takeoff
The Alabama rapper received mixed reactions to his post. Takeoff’s passing has sent a huge shock wave through the Hip-Hop community. Fans and friends alike took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of the Migos star while sending condolences to his family and bandmates. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Comments / 0