ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

Takeoff Dead: Gruesome Videos Which Go Viral After Rapper's Death Highlight Heartbreaking Issue

Takeoff's death revealed the heartbreaking issue that society currently faces. The hip-hop industry was left shocked after news about Takeoff's unexpected death emerged. The rapper was the person Houston police referred to as the sole fatality during a shooting in downtown Houston. Two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Aside from feeling...
thesource.com

J. Prince Says He Will Not Protect Takeoff’s Killer

This week Hip Hop fans were shocked after Migos member Takeoff was murdered in front of a crowd of people outside a Houston bowling alley. The rapper was on video seen exiting the private birthday party for music exec Jas Prince. Jas’ father, Rap-a-Lot Records founder J. Prince, releases a...
HOUSTON, TX
Page Six

Takeoff made eerie statement about death just one week before he was killed

Late Migos rapper Takeoff discussed wanting his “flowers” while he was still “here” just one week before dying in a shooting. While appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast alongside Quavo to promote their new projects as rap duo Unc & Phew, Takeoff opened up about wanting recognition for his talent while he was still alive. “One thing I really, really love about the project is how you [are] shining. Of course you were shining before, but I felt like you were dancing on this one,” co-host N.O.R.E. told Takeoff. “It was your time to prove. Is that something you had on your mind...
HOUSTON, TX
XXL Mag

J Prince Releases Statement Following Takeoff’s Death

J Prince has released a statement in the wake of the death of Takeoff, which occurred in the Rap-A-Lot founder's hometown of Houston. On Thursday (Nov. 3), the Texas rap patriarch shared a photo of Takeoff on Instagram along with a lengthy caption about the Migos rapper's murder, offering his condolences to the late Atlanta rhymer's friends and family.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
HOUSTON, TX
KISS 106

South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image

If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
ALBANY, LA
musictimes.com

Takeoff Autopsy: Cause of Death Clarified, Where Were He Fatally Shot?

Takeoff's official cause of death has been determined a day after he was shot and killed. Local news outlet Click2Houston first confirmed that the man who was found dead by the Houston police on Tuesday was Takeoff. It disclosed that the rapper became a victim of gun violence after a shooting incident occurred in downtown Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
extratv

Takeoff Funeral Details Revealed

A week after his death, details have been released about Migos rapper Takeoff’s funeral. According to Atlanta radio station V-103, the funeral will be held on Friday, November 11, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The venue is where the Atlanta Hawks basketball team plays their home games. It...
ATLANTA, GA
HOLAUSA

Cardi B and Offset react to Takeoff’s tragic death

Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known by his stage name Takeoff, completed the three-member rap group of Migos alongside Quavo and Cardi B’s husband, Offset. While playing dice at a bowling alley in Houston, the 28-year-old rapper was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. In addition to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Quavo’s Assistant Identified as One of the Victims Also Shot in Houston When Takeoff Was Killed

One of the other victims of the gunfire that led to Takeoff’s death has been identified. Joshua “Wash” Washington was shot during the melee in Houston, leading to the killing of one-third of the Migos, TMZ reports. Washington was one of the two victims who survived the shooting and is Quavo’s assistant. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

NoCap Gets Dragged Over His Instagram Post To Takeoff

The Alabama rapper received mixed reactions to his post. Takeoff’s passing has sent a huge shock wave through the Hip-Hop community. Fans and friends alike took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of the Migos star while sending condolences to his family and bandmates. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy