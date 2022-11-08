Read full article on original website
Related
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
Midterm elections – live: Biden hails Democratic victory in holding Senate as key races near finishing line
The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada. Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the election year who secured the 50 seats required to retain majority. Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of...
15 Hilarious Reactions To Democrats Keeping The Senate
"Dems just won the senate in the middle of Tiffany Trump’s wedding; it literally could not have gone better than this."
Despite sidelining, Sen. Warren says Democratic midterms victory 'belongs' to Biden
Sen. Elizabeth Warren told NBC's Chuck Todd that Democratic midterm victories belonged to President Biden on Sunday and said it "paid off at historic levels."
The Midterms Didn't Produce A Wave. Here's What That's Meant Historically
Historically, first midterms are cold showers for the occupant of the White House.
Massive turnout in defense of Mexico’s electoral authority
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people packed the Mexican capital’s main boulevard Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president’s efforts during his nearly four years in office.
Kari Lake deems Arizona’s election process a ‘laughingstock’
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Sunday called her state’s elections process a “laughingstock” as her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs has yet to be called five days after the election. “I consider someone’s vote their voice. I think of it as a sacred vote. And...
Comments / 0