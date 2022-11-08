Read full article on original website
kawc.org
Hobbs increases lead in Arizona governor's race
PHOENIX -- The question of who will be the next governor of Arizona will likely come down to which voters waited until the last minute to drop off their early ballots. And that could swing the election to Republican Kari Lake. As of Thursday evening, Democrat Katie Hobbs had a...
kawc.org
Montana voters reject so-called 'Born Alive' ballot measure
Montana Voters rejected a measure that would have required medical workers to provide care to infants born prematurely or in rare instances of surviving an attempted abortion or face penalties, according to a call by the Associated Press. Critics say that infanticide is already illegal and the proposed amendment was unnecessary.
