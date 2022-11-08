Read full article on original website
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 69-56 loss to UC Irvine
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between No. 21 Oregon and UC Irvine. The Anteaters won 69-56. The Ducks were coming off a season opening win over Florida A&M. Oregon was favored by 15.5, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from tonight’s game.
Oregon State rides its defense to a 38-10 win over California: Game at a glance
Oregon State assured itself of its second consecutive winning season after the Beavers routed California 38-10 Saturday night at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. It was a complete team effort by Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12). Damien Martinez posted his fourth consecutive 100-yard game, as the freshman ran for 105 yards. Anthony Gould returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown. OSU’s defense produced a season low for yardage by an opponent, holding California’s offense to 160 yards.
Rewinding Oregon State Beavers’ 38-10 win over California Bears
Ben Gulbranson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, Anthony Gould ran back a punt return for a score and the Oregon State Beavers’ defense shut down the California Golden Bears in a 38-10 rout Saturday night at Reser Stadium. The Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12), coming off...
Jennah Isai, Oregon women’s basketball cruise past Seattle
A decided size and talent advantage wasn’t enough for Oregon to dominate the paint until the second half against Seattle. Grace VanSlooten had 16 points and Endyia Rogers and Jennah Isai each had 15 points for the No. 20 Ducks in a 90-47 women’s basketball win over the Redhawks on Saturday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ryan Walk suffers right foot injury against Washington
Oregon offensive lineman Ryan Walk suffered an injury against Washington for a second straight year. Walk went down with a right foot injury during the first quarter of Saturday’s game between the No. 6 Ducks and Huskies at Autzen Stadium. The sixth-year senior returned to the UO sideline in...
Ken Goe: Oregon State Beavers have a chance to close season with a flourish after hammering Cal
Oregon State’s defense showed no mercy Saturday night at Reser Stadium, leaving the Beavers with two interesting weeks in front of them. OSU drilled overmatched Cal 38-10. The Beavers are 7-3, 4-3 in the Pac-12, with a game next Saturday at reeling Arizona State and another in two weeks with in-state rival Oregon at Reser.
Oregon State’s defense and Reser ‘juice’ combine to aid Beavers in a 38-10 pounding of California
Oregon State’s defense is one of the Pac-12′s best units this season. But it’s clear when the Beavers pull on home uniforms and play at Reser Stadium, they become magic. The Beavers’ defense gave up three points and 160 yards to California in a 38-10 win Saturday night. It was the first time since 2009 that OSU’s defense held a conference opponent to fewer than 200 yards of offense.
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 11
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 11 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 20 of 44 for 246 yards with a touchdown and 12 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in 43-28 win over Kansas. Robby...
Oregon Ducks to host Utah in evening kickoff
The Oregon Ducks’ final home game will be an evening kickoff. The No. 6 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) will host Utah (7-2, 5-1) Nov. 19 at Autzen Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. That game and USC at UCLA were held in a six-day window by the Pac-12′s television partners.
Rewinding Oregon women’s basketball’s 90-47 win over Seattle
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between No. 20 Oregon and Seattle. The Ducks won 90-47. Oregon was favored by 41.5, according to Bovada. Below are live updates from today’s game. FINAL: OREGON 90, SEATTLE 47. -- Oregon scoring: VanSlooten 16, Isai and Rogers...
Oregon’s glaring defensive weaknesses prove costly in loss to Washington, dash Ducks’ CFP hopes
The glaring weaknesses of Oregon’s defense, its inability to generate pass rush, susceptibility to deep throws and dreadful third-down pass defense dashed the Ducks’ College Football Playoff hopes. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 408 yards, with touchdowns of 76 and 62 yards, the latter coming on third and...
Sabrina Ionescu joins Oregon women’s basketball support staff in part-time role
Sabrina Ionescu in joining the Oregon women’s basketball support staff in a part-time capacity as the director of athletic culture, the school announced Friday. Ionescu, who recently completed her third season with the New York Liberty, will help with “the development of student-athletes and cultivate (Oregon coach Kelly) Graves’ five pillars of Oregon women’s basketball: passion, integrity, unity, thankfulness and servanthood,” according to a school release.
No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ late 4th-down gamble fizzles in 37-34 loss to No. 25 Washington Huskies
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ late gamble didn’t pay off, and the 25th-ranked Washington Huskies took advantage to win their rivalry game 37-34 on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. With a hobbled Bo Nix out of the game, the Ducks failed to convert a fourth down...
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix leaves with apparent right leg injury, returns for final drive in loss to Washington
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix left and returned to Saturday’s game against rival Washington with an apparent right leg injury. Nix was 19 of 28 for 280 yards and two touchdowns and had eight carries for 55 yards and a touchdown for the No. 6 Ducks in a 37-34 loss to the No. 25 Huskies at Autzen Stadium.
Dan Lanning’s aggressiveness second-guessed after No. 6 Oregon Ducks fall to No. 25 Washington
Dan Lanning has been aggressive all season and when it worked in Oregon’s favor, his decisions were celebrated and unquestioned. Several of those decisions blew up on Lanning and the Ducks on Saturday against rival Washington and Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes died in the process. The Ducks...
What Kalen DeBoer said after Washington beat Oregon Ducks
No. 25 Washington defeated No. 6 Oregon 37-34 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kalen DeBoer recapped the Huskies’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of DeBoer’s postgame press conference. KALEN DeBOER. On the significance of the win…. “I know it’s just huge. It’s about these guys...
What they’re saying nationally, in Seattle after Oregon Ducks lose to Washington
No. 6 Oregon lost to No. 25 Washington 37-34 at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The losses eliminated the Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) from College Football Playoff contention and they are tied for second in the Pac-12. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Seattle after the game:...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks lost to Washington
No. 6 Oregon was defeated by Washington 37-34 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ second loss of the season. Below is transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Our guys played the entire game, they certainly didn’t quit, they didn’t throw in...
David Perez’s late goal the difference as Oregon State men’s soccer shocks No. 1 Washington 1-0
OSU (7-3-6) continued its recent mastery of Washington, as the Beavers are 2-0-2 against the Huskies during the past two seasons. Oregon State beat UW in Seattle last year when the Huskies were ranked No. 1. Oregon State is certain to land an NCAA playoff berth, but Thursday’s win may...
Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) vs. No. 25 Washington Huskies (7-2, 4-2) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (8-1); Kalen DeBoer, first year (7-2 at UW, 86-11 overall) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online:...
